 
checkAd

Pacific Western Bank Announces Agreement to Acquire Homeowners Association Services Division From MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 13:30  |  55   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq: PACW) (“PacWest”) announced today that its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the “Bank”), has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MUFG Union Bank, N.A.’s (“Union Bank”) Homeowners Association (“HOA”) Services Division. The HOA Services Division provides a full range of banking services to community management companies and their homeowners associations. This acquisition will significantly expand the Bank’s existing HOA banking practice, which provides lockbox, electronic receivables processing and other financial services to HOA management companies.

The Bank will acquire certain assets and assume certain liabilities related to Union Bank’s HOA Services Division for a premium of 5.9% on deposits plus the net book values of certain assumed assets and liabilities for cash consideration of approximately $250 million. The final consideration will be based on balances at closing.

“We are very pleased to announce this acquisition, which we believe will significantly enhance our position catering to the specialized banking needs of community management companies and the HOA clients they serve,” said Matt Wagner, PacWest’s President and CEO. “This HOA business, under the continuing leadership of Kimberly Siebler and her team, will provide Pacific Western Bank with what we believe is a robust HOA banking services technology platform and an experienced and accomplished team in an important niche market segment.”

Union Bank’s HOA Services Division is a long-time provider of specialized HOA banking services to a national base of clients with approximately $4 billion in deposits. The existing management team and employees will transition with the HOA Services Division to the Bank in connection with the close of the acquisition, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

This acquisition advances the Bank’s strategy to expand its product offerings to its customers and to diversify its revenue and funding sources. Management believes that the HOA business unit’s high quality, low-cost deposits will diversify the Bank’s existing core deposits and provide an attractive funding source in a rising interest rate environment.

Piper Sandler & Co. acted as financial advisor to PacWest in the transaction. Holland & Knight LLP served as legal counsel to the Bank and PacWest. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., a Stifel Company, acted as financial advisor to Union Bank. Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP served as legal counsel to Union Bank.

Seite 1 von 3
PacWest Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pacific Western Bank Announces Agreement to Acquire Homeowners Association Services Division From MUFG Union Bank, N.A. LOS ANGELES, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq: PACW) (“PacWest”) announced today that its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the “Bank”), has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MUFG Union …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Statement
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
Top women in tech highlight leadership and inclusion during Millicom’s virtual Women’s History ...
XBT Provider AB (Publ) Announces Settlement Amounts for Expiring Litecoin & XRP Certificates
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration