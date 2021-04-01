Pacific Western Bank Announces Agreement to Acquire Homeowners Association Services Division From MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

The Bank will acquire certain assets and assume certain liabilities related to Union Bank’s HOA Services Division for a premium of 5.9% on deposits plus the net book values of certain assumed assets and liabilities for cash consideration of approximately $250 million. The final consideration will be based on balances at closing.

LOS ANGELES, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq: PACW) (“PacWest”) announced today that its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the “Bank”), has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MUFG Union Bank, N.A.’s (“Union Bank”) Homeowners Association (“HOA”) Services Division. The HOA Services Division provides a full range of banking services to community management companies and their homeowners associations. This acquisition will significantly expand the Bank’s existing HOA banking practice, which provides lockbox, electronic receivables processing and other financial services to HOA management companies.

“We are very pleased to announce this acquisition, which we believe will significantly enhance our position catering to the specialized banking needs of community management companies and the HOA clients they serve,” said Matt Wagner, PacWest’s President and CEO. “This HOA business, under the continuing leadership of Kimberly Siebler and her team, will provide Pacific Western Bank with what we believe is a robust HOA banking services technology platform and an experienced and accomplished team in an important niche market segment.”

Union Bank’s HOA Services Division is a long-time provider of specialized HOA banking services to a national base of clients with approximately $4 billion in deposits. The existing management team and employees will transition with the HOA Services Division to the Bank in connection with the close of the acquisition, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

This acquisition advances the Bank’s strategy to expand its product offerings to its customers and to diversify its revenue and funding sources. Management believes that the HOA business unit’s high quality, low-cost deposits will diversify the Bank’s existing core deposits and provide an attractive funding source in a rising interest rate environment.

Piper Sandler & Co. acted as financial advisor to PacWest in the transaction. Holland & Knight LLP served as legal counsel to the Bank and PacWest. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., a Stifel Company, acted as financial advisor to Union Bank. Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP served as legal counsel to Union Bank.