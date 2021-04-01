 
Global Water Technologies and Envirologics bring new pipeline rehabilitation technology to the United States for sustainable infrastructure program

INDIANAPOLIS, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Technologies (OTC: GWTR) and Envirologics Engineering, Inc. are pleased to announce their collaboration to bring a new pipeline rehabilitation technology to the United States, where sustainable infrastructure investment was just announced as a national priority for renewing the economy.

“This new system is an exciting tool for protecting our nation’s drinking water while extending the life of existing infrastructure in a cost-effective manner,” said Erik Hromadka, CEO of Global Water Technologies.

“Our evidence-based asset management system is the first to clean, evaluate, line and protect drinking water pipelines in a sustainable manner,” said Randy Cooper, CEO of Envirologics.

The two companies have been working together since 2016, when they hosted an initial demonstration of the technology in the 16 Tech innovation district of Indianapolis. Since then, the patented technology has been deployed in several water systems in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom.

Although the pandemic and subsequent border closing impacted projects over the past year, this week’s infrastructure announcement by the White House has prompted a greater focus on the need for this system to help renew America’s drinking water distribution pipes.

Envirologics’ patented technology uses an airborne stream of aggregate to quickly remove tuberculation, corrosion and contaminants from the inside of water distribution pipes. That is followed by a live-streaming evaluation of pipe wall thickness, an application of drinking-water approved pipe lining and external corrosion protection. The technology can also be used to encapsulate any lead found in drinking water pipe joints.

More information is available at: gwtr.com and envirologics.ca.

