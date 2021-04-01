JdV by Hyatt Brand Expands Into Canada

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced the continued expansion of the JdV by Hyatt brand with The Anndore House joining the brand today and plans for The Walper Hotel to join the brand later this year. This milestone signifies the JdV by Hyatt brand’s intentional growth in a new market while offering experiences in places that matter most to guests, members, customers and owners. While the brand has 14 properties across the United States and China, The Anndore House marks its debut in Toronto today, and The Walper Hotel is currently slated to join the JdV by Hyatt brand this May.

