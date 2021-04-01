Allstate to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Earnings

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) will conduct a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, May 6, 2021, to discuss first quarter 2021 earnings.

The company plans to file a current report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission announcing quarterly results at or after 4:15 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, May 5. To view Allstate’s quarterly results after their filing, including the earnings release and investor supplement, go to www.sec.gov. These materials will be available around 5 p.m. Eastern at www.allstateinvestors.com.