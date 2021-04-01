Avista submits 2021 Electric Integrated Resource Plan

Plan continues course toward clean energy future

SPOKANE, Wash., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista Utilities, an operating division of Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA), is planning to reduce carbon-emitting resources from its portfolio in alignment with the company’s clean electricity goal announced in 2019. In its 2021 Electric Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) filed today with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission and the Idaho Public Utility Commission, Avista is projecting a much cleaner generation mix.



The 2021 IRP shows Avista has adequate resources between owned and contractually controlled generation, when combined with conservation and market purchases, to meet customer needs through 2025. New renewable energy, energy storage, demand response, energy efficiency, and upgrades to existing hydropower and biomass plants are integral to the plan.