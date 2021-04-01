 
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company Immersive Announces Upsizing of Its Previously Announced Private Placement Due to Strong Investor Demand

01.04.2021, 23:02  |  65   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated March 29, 2021, its portfolio company Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech (“Immersive”) proposes to increase the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “SR Offering”) of subscription receipts of Immersive (“Subscription Receipts”) from $1.5 million due to strong investor demand. Each Subscription Receipt will be sold at a price of $0.35 and be governed by a subscription receipt agreement to be entered between Immersive and an escrow agent to be appointed by Immersive on or prior to the closing date of the SR Offering (the “SR Agreement”).

In accordance with the SR Agreement, each Subscription Receipt shall be automatically converted without any further action on the part of the holder thereof into one unit of Immersive (each, a “SR Unit”) upon the satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions (the “Escrow Release Conditions”) including the receipt of conditional approval by Immersive with respect to the listing of the common shares of Immersive (“Immersive Shares”) on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) and the receipt of a final prospectus of Immersive in the Province of British Columbia. If the Escrow Release Conditions are not satisfied by August 31, 2021, the proceeds of the SR Offering will be returned to the subscribers.

Each SR Unit will consist of one Immersive Share and one-half of one Immersive Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, an “SR Warrant”). Each SR Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Immersive Share at a price of CAD$0.52 for a period of 24 months following the completion of a going-public transaction by Immersive. Immersive may accelerate the expiry date of the SR Warrants to 30 days following Immersive issuing a news release accelerating the expiry date of the SR Warrants in the event the closing price of the Immersive Shares on the CSE or any equivalent exchange upon which the Immersive Shares trade is equal to or greater than $0.78 per Immersive Share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days.

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
Victory Square Portfolio Companies, Hydreight & Victory Square Health, Team Up To Expand Telehealth Product Offerings in Brazil
30.03.21
Immersive Tech Adds Three “Game Changers” To Its Strategic Advisory Board
29.03.21
Immersive Tech, a Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, Announces C$1.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
22.03.21
Immersive Tech Teams Up With Celebrity YouTube Creator Chris Ramsay On An Exclusive Immersive Experience That Will Be Featured On His Social Media Channels To His 6.4 Million Fans
19.03.21
Victory Square Technologies CEO Issues Future Forecast Letter to Shareholders
18.03.21
Liz Schimel Joins Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies’ Board of Directors
17.03.21
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
16.03.21
Victory Square Technologies Completes $6,000,000 Sale Of VPN Platform To Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies
11.03.21
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Announces Closing of GameOn’s Oversubscribed Financing for Gross Proceeds of $5.8 Million

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.03.21
140
VSQTF (MKap $40 M) Attraktiver Covid 19 Play
08.10.20
227
Hat Fantasie auf höhere Kurse.
26.08.20
9
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Gets FDA Permission to Manufacture and Market Safetest