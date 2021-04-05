 
Jiayin Group Inc. Announces Acquisition of Certain Equity Interests in Shanghai Bweenet Network Technology Co., Ltd.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
SHANGHAI, China, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that the Company has determined to acquire 95% equity interests of Shanghai Bweenet Network Technology Co., Ltd.(“Shanghai Bweenet”), a limited liability company incorporated in the PRC.

On April 1, 2021, Shanghai Jiayin Finance Technology Co., Ltd. (“Jiayin Finance”), a wholly consolidated variable interest entity of the Company entered into a framework acquisition agreement (the “SPA”) with Shanghai Bweenet and its shareholders, pursuant to which, Jiayin Finance agreed, subject to certain conditions, to subscribe for certain equity interests of Shanghai Bweenet and acquire certain equity interests held by current shareholders of Shanghai Bweenet, for an aggregate consideration of RMB95 million. Following the completion of the proposed transaction, Jiayin Finance will own 95% of the equity interests of Shanghai Bweenet. The consideration will be paid in several installments, subject to certain conditions. The closing of the proposed transaction is subject to the certain customary conditions, including completion of satisfactory due diligence.

Information on Shanghai Bweenet

Shanghai Bweenet is a limited liability company incorporated in the PRC. Shanghai Bweenet is principally engaged in design of chips specialized in cryptocurrency mining, design and distribution of cryptocurrency mining hardware, and management of cryptocurrency mining farms and mining pools.

The Company expects that the investment in Shanghai Bweenet will provide more business opportunities for its future business development.

About Jiayin Group Inc.

Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading fintech platform in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between investors and borrowers, whose needs are underserved by traditional financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers.

