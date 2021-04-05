 
Revo Health selects Allscripts Practice Management

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Allscripts Healthcare, LLC (Nasdaq:MDRX) announced today that it has partnered with Revo Health, LLC (Revo) to provide Allscripts Practice Management and Payerpath, helping to drive financial and operational performance to all of its Infinite Health Collaborative (i-Health) clinics. i-Health currently uses Allscripts TouchWorks electronic health record and the Allscripts patient engagement solution, FollowMyHealth.

Revo is a management services organization that provides innovative solutions for physician practices and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). Revo offers care bundle development, quality improvement, professional/management services, and ASC solutions for forward-thinking healthcare leaders. Revo supports partners with a focus on efficiency, cost, outcomes, shared resources, collaboration and consolidated expertise.

i-Health is an independent physician practice with operating divisions of cardiology, colon and rectal, family medicine, orthopedics, vascular and interventional radiology, and women’s health. Management services are provided for all i-Health operating divisions by Revo. Management services support the following departments: HR, IT, Revenue Cycle, Finance, Purchasing, Marketing, and Quality.

Allscripts Practice Management is a comprehensive revenue cycle management solution for physician practices that helps to boost operational efficiency and productivity. Allscripts Practice Management offers an intuitive, user-friendly interface to help measure practice performance, elevate productivity, meet tighter compliance and regulatory mandates, and enhance collections and profitability.

“We wanted a solution that helps improve financial and operational workflows across the i-Health practices,” said Troy Simonson, Chief Executive Officer of Revo Health. “We believe by working with a trusted partner like Allscripts, we will be able to drive performance and offer a robust solution to patients and the i-Health and Revo teams.”

“Allscripts Practice Management was specifically built by our experts to help healthcare organizations like Revo Health drive performance,” said Leah Jones, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Allscripts Ambulatory. “We are committed to offering effective resources to help Revo Health provide a healthy bottom line so that the organization can focus on what’s most important – providing the best care to its patients.”

