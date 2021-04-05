 
checkAd

Kratos Wins $86 Million, Assuming All Options Exercised, Single Award U.S. Army Contract for Drone Command and Control Systems

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021, 14:00  |  56   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider and industry-leading provider of high-performance unmanned systems, today announced that Micro Systems, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. and part of the Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, has received an $85,949,472 contract award, with a $60.7M base and two options totaling approximately $25.3M, from the U.S. Army to support the Army Ground Aerial Target Control System, including software updating, cyber security inspections and installation of replacement parts.

Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said, “We are incredibly excited about this substantial win for the Unmanned Systems Division and for Kratos overall. This enables us to evolve, develop, and apply new technologies to the UAS / UGV command and control systems for the Army, which support development, testing, and training associated with our country’s defensive systems and military personnel. Our ground-based infrastructure capability, the foundation for this contract, is key to our overall unmanned vehicle strategy to design, develop, and produce the entire system. Kratos is fully committed to developing affordable technologies and proud that these systems are employed to enable our troops and defensive systems to remain at the highest level of capability and readiness.”

Micro Systems, Inc. has been the primary designer, manufacturer, and supplier of high-performance unmanned aerial and ground target command and control systems to the U.S. Department of Defense since 1985. These hardware and software systems have provided reliable and robust capability successfully supporting over 3,000 operational weapon system test, training, and evaluation missions worldwide. Advanced features enabling multi-domain multi-vehicle mission profiles, remote and autonomous control modes, high-speed high bandwidth datalink communications, and ensured integrity with rigorous cybersecurity and Information Assurance (IA) implementations have made Micro Systems, Inc. the premier target control system provider for aerial (subscale, full scale, and rotary wing), ground, seaborne, and small unmanned aerial system (sUAS) platforms.

Seite 1 von 2


Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kratos Wins $86 Million, Assuming All Options Exercised, Single Award U.S. Army Contract for Drone Command and Control Systems SAN DIEGO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider and industry-leading provider of high-performance unmanned systems, today announced that Micro …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
First Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) Patient in Philippines Improved Significantly 35 hours ...
GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Emergent BioSolutions On Track with Respect to COVID-19 Contractual Commitments; Receives Modified ...
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
Cidara Therapeutics Announces Agreement with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize AVCs for the ...
Euro Sun Initiates Strategic Environmental Assessment Process for Rovina Valley Project
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS TEAM WITH TRADING, BLOCKCHAIN AND PRODUCT DESIGN SPECIALISTS
Tallinna Sadam audited Annual Report 2020 and dividend proposal
Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
Kratos’ Autonomous Truck-Mounted Attenuator Named Infrastructure Game Changer by American Society of Civil Engineers
12.03.21
Kratos Defense & Rocket Support Services Supports Successful Sounding Rocket Launch of AFRL Science Payload for United States Space Force
09.03.21
Kratos to Present at the JPMorgan Virtual Industrials Conference