Tricida Announces Multiple Data Presentations to Be Given at the Virtual National Kidney Foundation 2021 Spring Clinical Meetings

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricida, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCDA), a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its investigational drug candidate, veverimer, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), announced today that multiple presentations on the impact of metabolic acidosis and CKD and data on veverimer will be given at the National Kidney Foundation 2021 Spring Clinical Meetings taking place from April 6 to 10, 2021.

Title: Low Serum Bicarbonate is Associated with Excess Mortality in Kidney Transplant Recipients Author: V. Mathur et al. Link: View poster here Poster #: 275 Title: Low Serum Bicarbonate is Associated with Graft Failure and Major Cardiovascular Outcomes in Kidney Transplant Recipients Author: V. Mathur et al. Link: View poster here Poster #: 276 Title: Increasing Serum Bicarbonate Is Associated with Reduced Risk of Adverse Kidney Outcomes in Patients with CKD and Metabolic Acidosis Author: N. Tangri et al. Link: View poster here Poster #: 279 Tricida will also present data on veverimer: Title: Evaluation of Potential Physicochemical Interactions of Orally Administered, Non-absorbed Ion-exchange Resins with Veverimer Author: S. Tabakman et al. Link: View poster here Poster #: 278

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its investigational drug candidate, veverimer, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with CKD. Tricida is currently conducting a renal outcomes clinical trial, VALOR-CKD, to determine if veverimer slows progression of CKD in patients with metabolic acidosis and CKD. There are no FDA-approved treatments for chronic metabolic acidosis, a condition commonly caused by CKD that is believed to accelerate the progression of kidney deterioration. It is estimated to pose a health risk to approximately three million patients with CKD in the United States.

For more information about Tricida, please visit www.Tricida.com .

