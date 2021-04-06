 
checkAd

DGAP-News Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG opens another office

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.04.2021, 11:00  |  55   |   |   

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Expansion
Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG opens another office

06.04.2021 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Traumhaus AG opens another office

The project development company from Wiesbaden expands to the north
 

Wiesbaden, April 6, 2021: Traumhaus AG opens its first office in northern Germany in the Horn-Lehe district of Bremen, where construction management, project development and planning with six employees have been operational since April 1, 2021.

The automation and industrialization of the construction industry continue to advance and the continuous growth of Traumhaus AG and the associated expansion into now eight federal states made this step necessary.

"The demand for serially manufactured, affordable housing has also risen sharply in northern Germany, so that this region is increasingly becoming an important new target area for our project development," Traumhaus AG CEO Otfried Sinner explains the motives for the expansion to Bremen, another Traumhaus office to Cologne and Langenselbold, and the headquarters in Wiesbaden.
 

About Traumhaus AG
The dream house AG, created 1993 with seat in Wiesbaden, is an experienced offerer for innovative settlement concepts and serial building in massif building method. The enterprise covers the entire creation of value chain: of property purchase (starting from 3,500 square meter) and project development over building and marketing up to the following support of the real estates. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!" The key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.
 

Traumhaus AG Investor Relations
Michael Bussmann
+49 6122 58653 - 68
m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de


Traumhaus AG Press Spokesperson
Christine Stein
+49-6122-58653-555
c.stein@traumhaus-familie.de


06.04.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Traumhaus AG
Borsigstraße 20a
65205 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 0
Fax: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 53
E-mail: info@traumhaus-familie.de
Internet: www.traumhaus-familie.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2
WKN: A2NB7S
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1180118

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1180118  06.04.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1180118&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetTraumhaus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG opens another office DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Expansion Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG opens another office 06.04.2021 / 11:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Traumhaus AG opens another office The project …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap gibt Ernennung der ehemaligen Führungskraft bei Toyota, Yves ...
DGAP-News: bp provides update on progress towards $35 billion net debt target
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Sale of 10 Eagle Street Brisbane
DGAP-News: Investment Evolution Corporation (IEC) Signs EUR 100M Loan Agreement with PKF PCC
EQS-Adhoc: Change on the Board of Directors of Swiss Steel Holding AG
DGAP-News: BPG Building Partners Group continues its expansion strategy with the acquisition of GSB Gerüstbau
EQS-News: Phanes Group signs both Power Purchase Agreement and Investment Agreement to develop 200 MWАС ...
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: Renowned award for Stefan Piëch and his team at Your Family ...
DGAP-News: BPG Buliding Partners Group setzt Expansionskurs mit Übernahme der GSB Gerüstbau fort
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020: sehr gute ...
DGAP-Adhoc: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Dividendenvorschlag des Vorstands für das Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Hochqualitative Corona-Schnelltests treiben Umsatzwachstum
EQS-Adhoc: Key Figures 31.03.2021
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Vantage Towers AG - Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home 2020 Jahresergebnis über Markterwartungen
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG eröffnet weiteres Büro (deutsch)
11:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG eröffnet weiteres Büro
26.03.21
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Traumhaus AG - 2020 besser als erwartet – Kaufen bestätigt
24.03.21
Traumhaus legt Zahlen vor: „Wir sind zufrieden”
24.03.21
DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG präzisiert Ergebnisprognose für 2020 (deutsch)
24.03.21
DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG specifies earnings forecast for 2020
24.03.21
DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG präzisiert Ergebnisprognose für 2020

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11:23 Uhr
93
Traumhaus AG - seit 20.08.18 im maccess handelbar