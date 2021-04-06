 
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Scout24 - One billion EUR share buyback; Remains a BUY

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Scout24 - One billion EUR share buyback; Remains a BUY

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
06.04.2021   

Taking the announced share buyback in a magnitude of up to 13,976,613 shares or EUR_973.6 million into account, the management once again keeps its promises.

 

 

 

What’s it all about? Taking the announced share buyback in a magnitude of up to 13,976,613 shares or EUR_973.6 million into account, the management once again keeps its promises. After several shareholder friendly activities in 2020, a next milestone was announced. In 2021, the company aims to distribute a total of EUR 1.2bn to its shareholders via different measures (buyback, dividend etc.) and hence, the first measure for the current year is out now. But there is more to come. Based on DCF valuation and Peer analysis 21E, we reiterate our view on the investment case and confirm our BUY recommendation with an unchanged PT of EUR 72.00.

