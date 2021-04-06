 
checkAd

Second Sight Medical Products Names Dean Baker and Alexandra Larson to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 14:00  |  86   |   |   

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) (the “Company” or “Second Sight”), a leading developer and marketer of implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to create an artificial form of useful vision for blind individuals, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed two new members, Dr. Dean Baker and Ms. Alexandra Larson. Dr. Baker has also been appointed to the Audit Committee of the Board.

“We are honored and excited to add these two very talented individuals to our board,” said Gregg Williams, Chairman of the Board. “I have worked with both for many years and know they are the exact blend of talent and experience we need to move this company strongly forward in our mission to cure all forms of blindness,” concluded Williams.

Dean Baker, Ph.D.

Dr. Baker serves on the Board of Directors of Nano Precision Medical and served on the Board of Directors of Advanced Bionics prior to its sale to Boston Scientific. In addition, he was the founding director of the Alfred E. Mann Institute for Biomedical Engineering at USC, and served for nine years on the Board of Directors (including serving on compensation, audit, and governance committees) for Semtech, a publicly traded semiconductor company. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Transonic Imaging, a medical imaging startup. Dr. Baker was also a vice president of Northrop Grumman for 16 years including overseeing a division with $1 billion in annual sales.

Alexandra Larson, JD, MBA

Ms. Larson is Vice President and General Counsel of Williams International, a privately-held designer and manufacturer in the aerospace and defense industry. Prior to Williams International, Ms. Larson was Legal Director and Associate General Counsel at Amcor, Corporate Counsel at Compuware Corporation, and an associate at Baker and McKenzie. Ms. Larson has also held positions with the New York Stock Exchange and United States Department of Justice, Antitrust Division.

On April 5, 2021 Nasdaq notified the Company that it was not in compliance with the audit committee composition requirement and thus may be subject to delisting. The Company believes the addition of Mr. Baker to the audit committee puts it back into compliance with Nasdaq rules regarding audit committee composition. Nasdaq further notified the Company on April 5, 2021, that due to Matt Pfeffer’s resignation as Acting CEO within one year of his appointment, staff has determined that Mr. Pfeffer is independent and that the Company was in compliance with rules regarding director independence.

Seite 1 von 3
Second Sight Medical Products Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: SECOND SIGHT Medical Products Inc - Wiederherstellung des Sehvermögens
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Second Sight Medical Products Names Dean Baker and Alexandra Larson to its Board of Directors Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) (the “Company” or “Second Sight”), a leading developer and marketer of implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to create an artificial form of useful vision for blind individuals, today …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
T-Mobile Accelerator Kicks Off Spring Program Fueling 5G Innovation in Immersive AR/VR Technologies ...
Veolia Calls on Suez to Engage in Dialogue in Order to Build Together the Global Champion of ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Industrials Capabilities to be Shown at “Double Click” ...
Organigram to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on April 13, 2021
Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Year End Financial Results
Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.04.21
Second Sight Medical Products Names Scott Dunbar Acting CEO
26.03.21
Second Sight Medical Products Announces Closing of $27.9 Million Private Placement of Common Stock
24.03.21
Second Sight Medical Products Announces $27.9 Million Private Placement of Common Stock

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.04.21
62
SECOND SIGHT Medical Products Inc - Wiederherstellung des Sehvermögens