Second Sight Medical Products Names Dean Baker and Alexandra Larson to its Board of Directors

“We are honored and excited to add these two very talented individuals to our board,” said Gregg Williams, Chairman of the Board. “I have worked with both for many years and know they are the exact blend of talent and experience we need to move this company strongly forward in our mission to cure all forms of blindness,” concluded Williams.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) (the “Company” or “Second Sight”), a leading developer and marketer of implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to create an artificial form of useful vision for blind individuals, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed two new members, Dr. Dean Baker and Ms. Alexandra Larson. Dr. Baker has also been appointed to the Audit Committee of the Board.

Dean Baker, Ph.D.

Dr. Baker serves on the Board of Directors of Nano Precision Medical and served on the Board of Directors of Advanced Bionics prior to its sale to Boston Scientific. In addition, he was the founding director of the Alfred E. Mann Institute for Biomedical Engineering at USC, and served for nine years on the Board of Directors (including serving on compensation, audit, and governance committees) for Semtech, a publicly traded semiconductor company. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Transonic Imaging, a medical imaging startup. Dr. Baker was also a vice president of Northrop Grumman for 16 years including overseeing a division with $1 billion in annual sales.

Alexandra Larson, JD, MBA

Ms. Larson is Vice President and General Counsel of Williams International, a privately-held designer and manufacturer in the aerospace and defense industry. Prior to Williams International, Ms. Larson was Legal Director and Associate General Counsel at Amcor, Corporate Counsel at Compuware Corporation, and an associate at Baker and McKenzie. Ms. Larson has also held positions with the New York Stock Exchange and United States Department of Justice, Antitrust Division.

On April 5, 2021 Nasdaq notified the Company that it was not in compliance with the audit committee composition requirement and thus may be subject to delisting. The Company believes the addition of Mr. Baker to the audit committee puts it back into compliance with Nasdaq rules regarding audit committee composition. Nasdaq further notified the Company on April 5, 2021, that due to Matt Pfeffer’s resignation as Acting CEO within one year of his appointment, staff has determined that Mr. Pfeffer is independent and that the Company was in compliance with rules regarding director independence.