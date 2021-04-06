 
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 4, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (“Inspire”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2021 after the close of trading on Tuesday, May 4. Inspire’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and recent business developments.

Tuesday, May 4th @ 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time:
Domestic:   877-407-0792
International:   201-689-8263
Conference ID:   13717525
Webcast:   http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143909

About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

Investor and Media Contact:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
inspire@lifesciadvisors.com
646-597-6989




