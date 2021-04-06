 
checkAd

Waitr Partners With Jason’s Deli for Delivery in Legacy Markets

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 14:30  |  25   |   |   

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, announced today a new agreement with Jason’s Deli, adding the independent family-owned restaurant to the popular app’s ever-growing list of restaurant partners.

Waitr will begin offering Jason’s Deli in certain original markets including Lafayette, Baton Rouge and Lake Charles, Louisiana. Also included will be Beaumont, Texas, where Jason’s Deli originated. In total, Waitr will pick up and deliver orders from more than 80 Jason’s Deli locations.

Jason’s Deli is an award-winning fast casual restaurant featuring a unique combination of sandwiches, original-recipe soups, salads, pasta dishes, vegetarian items, kids’ meals and stuffed baked potatoes.

“Jason’s deli has long been one of the most requested restaurants by our customers. We continue to listen and bring them the food they want delivered straight to their door,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of Waitr. “We are thrilled we can add Jason’s Deli to our restaurant partner list, beginning with Waitr’s legacy markets in Louisiana and Texas. With so many great choices on its menu, Jason’s will be a top favorite on our app.”

“We are excited to launch our presence on the Waitr marketplace in the Southeast and look forward to expanding from there. Waitr is a great fit for the Jason’s Deli brand in many markets and we look forward to working with them as one of our third-party partners,” said Gracie Prasanson, National Director of Sales for Jason’s Deli.

About Waitr Holdings Inc.
 Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of December 31, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 700 cities.

Waitr Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Waitr Partners With Jason’s Deli for Delivery in Legacy Markets Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, announced today a new agreement with Jason’s Deli, adding the independent family-owned restaurant to the popular app’s ever-growing list …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
T-Mobile Accelerator Kicks Off Spring Program Fueling 5G Innovation in Immersive AR/VR Technologies ...
Veolia Calls on Suez to Engage in Dialogue in Order to Build Together the Global Champion of ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Industrials Capabilities to be Shown at “Double Click” ...
Organigram to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on April 13, 2021
Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Year End Financial Results
Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
Waitr Adds Chuck E. Cheese to Platform
29.03.21
Waitr and PDQ Restaurants Join Forces in New Partnership
19.03.21
Waitr Completes Ordering Integration with Otter
09.03.21
Waitr Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement with Delivery Dudes
08.03.21
Waitr Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
9
Waitr Holdings