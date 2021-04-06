Waitr Partners With Jason’s Deli for Delivery in Legacy Markets

Waitr will begin offering Jason’s Deli in certain original markets including Lafayette, Baton Rouge and Lake Charles, Louisiana. Also included will be Beaumont, Texas, where Jason’s Deli originated. In total, Waitr will pick up and deliver orders from more than 80 Jason’s Deli locations.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, announced today a new agreement with Jason’s Deli, adding the independent family-owned restaurant to the popular app’s ever-growing list of restaurant partners.

Jason’s Deli is an award-winning fast casual restaurant featuring a unique combination of sandwiches, original-recipe soups, salads, pasta dishes, vegetarian items, kids’ meals and stuffed baked potatoes.

“Jason’s deli has long been one of the most requested restaurants by our customers. We continue to listen and bring them the food they want delivered straight to their door,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of Waitr. “We are thrilled we can add Jason’s Deli to our restaurant partner list, beginning with Waitr’s legacy markets in Louisiana and Texas. With so many great choices on its menu, Jason’s will be a top favorite on our app.”

“We are excited to launch our presence on the Waitr marketplace in the Southeast and look forward to expanding from there. Waitr is a great fit for the Jason’s Deli brand in many markets and we look forward to working with them as one of our third-party partners,” said Gracie Prasanson, National Director of Sales for Jason’s Deli.

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of December 31, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 700 cities.

