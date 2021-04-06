Implenia upgrades St. Gallen city expressway as part of joint venture

Dietlikon, 6 April 2021 - The Swiss Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) is upgrading the ageing St. Gallen city expressway between St. Gallen West and St. Gallen Ost, a stretch that includes the four junctions Winkeln, Kreuzbleiche, St. Fiden and Neudorf. It has awarded the contract for the upgrade work to the 'Stadtautobahn' joint venture between Implenia, KIBAG, Cellere and Morant.



After more than 30 years and with traffic volume of around 100,000 vehicles a day, the time has come to renovate the stretch of road. Work will begin at the end of May 2021 and finish by the end of 2024. The contract includes surfacing, drainage systems, kerbs and noise abatement walls, as well as the renovation of various bridges, galleries, retaining structures and the Stephanshorn Tunnel, plus construction of a new footbridge. Implenia's role is not just to supply specific expertise in geotechnical systems and special foundations, but also to manage the commercial side of the project.



The client was impressed by the 'Stadtautobahn' JV across all the relevant criteria. The decision was not only based on price, but also on the quality of the construction schedule (complete with processes and dependencies), the technical report, key personnel and a risk analysis. Sustainability also played an important role in the tender: in order to minimise emissions and the amount of material consumed across the whole project, the JV aims to use all the recovered and delivered materials as efficiently as it can and to keep transport routes as short as possible.