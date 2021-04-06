Elastic Named a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines
Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced it is a first-time entrant and has been recognized as a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines1. Download the complimentary report here.
Gartner reports that “As businesses evolve to become digital and to generate more structured and unstructured content, the need for insight engine technology to surface relevant facts, content and knowledge to stakeholders is critical. From a value for money standpoint, insight engines offer flexibility and broad applicability when it comes to getting and pushing knowledge to the broadest set of customers and employees — in contrast to, for example, conversational technologies and intelligent document processing solutions.1”
In a search-first world immersed in data, Elastic Enterprise Search dramatically simplifies creating enterprise-grade search experiences for both customer- and employee-facing search applications. It is a powerful, modern search solution for any website, app, or workplace in a single unified stack that enables customers to scale their search requirements as they grow. The solution is also engineered for easy implementation to deliver shorter time to value for search projects.
Elastic believes that its Enterprise Search solution changes the status quo for search solutions, providing a proven free and open alternative to legacy search products with five differentiating factors:
- Simple, pretuned search configurations that reduce complexity and time to value, helping busy users find the answers they need quickly and at scale.
- Flexible deployment options with support for all major cloud platforms as well as self-managed options, and the ability to get started simply and immediately with free trials on Elastic Cloud or with Elastic’s free download.
- Flexible, consumption-based pricing that disrupts traditional complex pricing models to allow greater cost control, along with pricing calculators and tools that simplify budget planning, specifically for price comparisons.
- Unparalleled scalability and flexibility with Elasticsearch and Elastic Cloud, enabling organizations to effortlessly adapt to changing demand or market conditions.
- An extensible and platform-agnostic solution with the ability to connect seamlessly to content wherever it sits.
Elastic’s reviews on Gartner Peer Insights indicate that Elastic’s insight engines customers rate the company’s products highly, with an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 in the Insight Engines market based on 34 reviews, as on April 2, 20212.
