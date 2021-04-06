Elastic Named a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced it is a first-time entrant and has been recognized as a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines1. Download the complimentary report here.

Gartner reports that “As businesses evolve to become digital and to generate more structured and unstructured content, the need for insight engine technology to surface relevant facts, content and knowledge to stakeholders is critical. From a value for money standpoint, insight engines offer flexibility and broad applicability when it comes to getting and pushing knowledge to the broadest set of customers and employees — in contrast to, for example, conversational technologies and intelligent document processing solutions.1”