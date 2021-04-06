 
Premier, Inc. to Report Fiscal 2021 Third-Quarter Results and Host Conference Call on May 4, 2021

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET. The company will also host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results.

The conference call will be webcast live from the company's website and available at the following link: PINC Webcast Link. The webcast should be accessed 10 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the conclusion of the live broadcast and accessible on the company's website at https://investors.premierinc.com.

For those parties who do not have internet access, the conference call can be accessed by calling one of the below telephone numbers and providing conference ID number 6698593:

Domestic participant dial-in number (toll-free):

(844) 296-7719

International participant dial-in number:

(574) 990-1041

About Premier, Inc.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier’s blog for more information about the company.

 

