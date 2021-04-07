 
Corbion published agenda for virtual AGM

Corbion has published its agenda for the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) to be held on 19 May 2021.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related measures Corbion has decided that the AGM will be a fully virtual meeting. This means that shareholders will be able to attend the AGM via webcast and may ask questions up to 72 hours prior to the AGM. For more details, please be referred to the convocation for the AGM.

The full AGM agenda together with explanatory notes is available on Corbion's website under Investor relations --> Shareholder information --> Shareholder meetings.

