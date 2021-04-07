 
DGAP-Adhoc Mynaric plans an initial public offering and listing in the United States

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): IPO/AGM/EGM
Mynaric plans an initial public offering and listing in the United States

07-Apr-2021 / 08:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Gilching, April 7, 2021 - Mynaric AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M0Y, ISIN: DE000A0JCY11), a leading developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for aerospace communications networks, plans to pursue an initial public offering ("IPO") and listing in the United States. It is contemplated that the public offering will consist solely of new shares to be issued by Mynaric by way of a capital increase out of authorized capital. In preparation for the IPO, Mynaric's management board, with the consent of the supervisory board, has resolved to propose to its annual general meeting to resolve on the creation of authorized capital.

This decision follows the increasing interest in the space industry with new entrants offering disruptive technologies for the larger communications market and government connectivity. The contemplated IPO and listing in the United States is intended to improve Mynaric's access to U.S. capital markets as Mynaric executes its strategy to industrialize laser communication products. Mynaric plans to use the expected proceeds from such offering to fund the further development of its technology and products and the continued expansion of its production capabilities.

Mynaric's IPO and listing in the United States could be completed as early as in the second half of 2021, subject to market and other conditions. The final terms of the offering, timing of the transaction and listing venue will be decided by Mynaric at a later stage in the process.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

 

07-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Mynaric AG
Dornierstr. 19
82205 Gilching
Germany
Phone: +49 8105 7999 0
E-mail: comms@mynaric.com
Internet: www.mynaric.com
ISIN: DE000A0JCY11
WKN: A0JCY1
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1181568

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1181568  07-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

