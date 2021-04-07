Mynaric plans an initial public offering and listing in the United States

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Gilching, April 7, 2021 - Mynaric AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M0Y, ISIN: DE000A0JCY11), a leading developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for aerospace communications networks, plans to pursue an initial public offering ("IPO") and listing in the United States. It is contemplated that the public offering will consist solely of new shares to be issued by Mynaric by way of a capital increase out of authorized capital. In preparation for the IPO, Mynaric's management board, with the consent of the supervisory board, has resolved to propose to its annual general meeting to resolve on the creation of authorized capital.

This decision follows the increasing interest in the space industry with new entrants offering disruptive technologies for the larger communications market and government connectivity. The contemplated IPO and listing in the United States is intended to improve Mynaric's access to U.S. capital markets as Mynaric executes its strategy to industrialize laser communication products. Mynaric plans to use the expected proceeds from such offering to fund the further development of its technology and products and the continued expansion of its production capabilities.

Mynaric's IPO and listing in the United States could be completed as early as in the second half of 2021, subject to market and other conditions. The final terms of the offering, timing of the transaction and listing venue will be decided by Mynaric at a later stage in the process.

