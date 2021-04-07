 
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Additional Driver Pay and Independent Contractor Rate Increases

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) ("Knight-Swift" or the "Company"), North America’s largest truckload transportation company, is pleased to announce recent driver pay increases and Independent Contractor contract rate increases along with ongoing enhancements of its driver experience at Knight and Swift.

Highlights of recent changes, which are already in effect, include the following:

Experienced Company Drivers

  • In addition to multiple pay increases and incentives over the last six months, effective the first week of April, 2021, over-the-road company drivers at Knight and Swift received another 2 cent per mile pay increase. Depending on individual experience level, experienced drivers can now start above $.50 per mile, and in some regions of the country, certain jobs can start above $.60 per mile.

Students and Training

  • Individuals who join Knight-Swift through our industry leading training programs also just received another pay increase. With the significant increase just put in place along with increases during the second half of last year, wages during the post-CDL training period have increase by 40% or more. Students at Knight-Swift now receive industry leading weekly compensation and incentives.
  • Over their first year after training to become a professional driver, individuals can choose from multiple paths to earn in excess of $60,000 per year.
  • Depending on experience and the frequency of training, drivers who train others to become professional drivers at Knight-Swift can make over $100,000 per year.

Independent Contractors

  • Effective the first week of April, Knight-Swift increased contract rates for over-the-road Independent Contractors by $.03 - $.05 per mile, depending on line of business.
  • Knight-Swift continues to offer one of the industry’s best cost profiles for those Independent Contractors who choose to take advantage of the multiple product offerings available through Knight-Swift.

Investments in Driver Experience

  • Based on projections for 2021 and improvement initiatives in recent years, Knight-Swift has invested over $250 million in facilities improvements, most of which have focused on improving the comfort and accessibility of lounges and driver amenities at company-owned facilities.
  • Approximately half a billion dollars are invested by Knight-Swift every year in new tractors and in one of America’s largest and most rapidly growing trailer fleets. This helps keep our drivers operating, safely, productively, and comfortably.

David Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I don’t know of another company in our space who has devoted more to professional drivers in recent years than Knight-Swift. While others have attempted to make big splashes with overdue pay changes, the Knight-Swift brands have quietly been increasing pay at an unprecedented pace for several years. Company driver pay increases and Independent Contractor contract rate increases, along with enhancements to bonuses and incentives, have literally put tens of millions more well-deserved dollars into the hard-earned paychecks of our drivers and into the businesses of our Independent Contractor partners. Additionally, we continue to spend hundreds of millions of dollars every year refreshing and advancing our top-of-the-line fleet and in facility enhancements that make our driving jobs safer and more comfortable. These are just a few of the ways we show our appreciation and respect for our professional drivers, and we are far from being done.”

