Webcast Alert Olympic Steel to Announce 2021 First-Quarter Financial Results Before Market Opens on May 7, 2021

Olympic Steel, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, invites you to participate in its conference call to discuss 2021 first-quarter results.

When:

Friday, May 7, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

 

Hosts:

Richard T. Marabito, Chief Executive Officer

 

Andrew Greiff, President and Chief Operating Officer

 

Richard A. Manson, Chief Financial Officer

 

Web Address:

www.olysteel.com

The Company intends to release its 2021 first-quarter financial results before the market opens on May 7, 2021. If you are unable to listen to the live call, a webcast will be archived and available for replay at www.olysteel.com.

About Olympic Steel

Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel, aluminum, tin plate, and metal-intensive branded products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricator of value-added parts and components. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Olympic Steel operates from 36 facilities in North America.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.olysteel.com or https://olysteel.irpass.com/Contact_Us?BzID=2195.

