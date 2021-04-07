 
Wells Fargo to Announce First Quarter 2021 Earnings on April 14, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.04.2021   

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC), as previously announced, will report its first quarter 2021 earnings results on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m. ET. The results will be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings .... In addition to being available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, the earnings results also will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at https://www.sec.gov.

The Company will host a live conference call on Wednesday, April 14, at 10 a.m. ET. You may listen to the call by dialing 866-872-5161 (U.S. and Canada) or 440-424-4922 (International). The call will also be available online at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9wej5fnq.

A replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 2 p.m. ET on April 14 through Wednesday, April 28. Please dial 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (International) and enter Conference ID: 3298001. The replay will also be available online at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9wej5fnq.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health and a low-carbon economy. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

News Release Category: WF-CF

Disclaimer

