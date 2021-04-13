 
DGAP-Adhoc SAP SE: SAP Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Results, Raises Full-Year Outlook

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.04.2021, 22:39   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SAP SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast
SAP SE: SAP Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Results, Raises Full-Year Outlook

13-Apr-2021 / 22:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAP Pre-Announces Stellar Start to 2021
Fastest Growth in New Cloud Business in Five Years Reaccelerates Current Cloud Backlog, Up 19% at Constant Currencies, to €7.6 Billion
  • IFRS Cloud Revenue Up 7%; Non-IFRS Cloud Revenue Up 13% At Constant Currencies
  • IFRS Software Licenses Revenue Up 7%; Non-IFRS Software Licenses Revenue Up 11% At Constant Currencies, Fastest Growth in Five Years
  • IFRS Cloud & Software Revenue Up 1%; Non-IFRS Cloud & Software Revenue Up 6% At Constant Currencies
  • IFRS Operating Profit Down 21%; Non-IFRS Operating Profit Sharply Up 24% At Constant Currencies
  • IFRS Operating Margin Down 3.4pp; Non-IFRS Operating Margin Up 4.9pp At Constant Currencies
  • IFRS EPS Up 29%; Non-IFRS EPS Up 63%
  • Raises Full-Year Outlook
 

First Quarter Business Update

Walldorf, Germany - April 13, 2021. After an initial review of its first quarter 2021 performance, SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced its preliminary financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. All 2021 figures in this release are approximate due to the preliminary nature of the announcement.

SAP saw a sharp acceleration in new cloud business across its cloud portfolio, as well as a strong start for 'RISE with SAP' which is driving customers' business transformation in the cloud. Software licenses had strong, double-digit growth at constant currencies. SAP had significant competitive wins in ERP, digital supply chain and across its broader cloud solution portfolio.

Despite the continued impact of global travel restrictions on Concur's business, SAP's cloud revenue growth was resilient in the first quarter, up 13% at constant currencies. SaaS/PaaS cloud revenue outside the Intelligent Spend business was up 24% at constant currencies. Looking forward, SAP's strong new cloud business performance is expected to reaccelerate cloud revenue growth.

