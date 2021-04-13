DGAP-Adhoc SAP SE: SAP Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Results, Raises Full-Year Outlook
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SAP SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast
SAP Pre-Announces Stellar Start to 2021
Fastest Growth in New Cloud Business in Five Years Reaccelerates Current Cloud Backlog, Up 19% at Constant Currencies, to €7.6 Billion
First Quarter Business Update
Walldorf, Germany - April 13, 2021. After an initial review of its first quarter 2021 performance, SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced its preliminary financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. All 2021 figures in this release are approximate due to the preliminary nature of the announcement.
SAP saw a sharp acceleration in new cloud business across its cloud portfolio, as well as a strong start for 'RISE with SAP' which is driving customers' business transformation in the cloud. Software licenses had strong, double-digit growth at constant currencies. SAP had significant competitive wins in ERP, digital supply chain and across its broader cloud solution portfolio.
Despite the continued impact of global travel restrictions on Concur's business, SAP's cloud revenue growth was resilient in the first quarter, up 13% at constant currencies. SaaS/PaaS cloud revenue outside the Intelligent Spend business was up 24% at constant currencies. Looking forward, SAP's strong new cloud business performance is expected to reaccelerate cloud revenue growth.
SAP Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|Diskussion: SAP - Der Koloss wankt
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare