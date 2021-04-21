 
Lists of candidates for the board of directors at the AGM 2021

Cassiopea S.p.A.
Lists of candidates for the board of directors at the AGM 2021

21-Apr-2021
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lainate - April 21, 2021 - Cassiopea SpA (SIX: SKIN), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and preparing to commercialize prescription drugs with novel mechanisms of action (MOA) to address long-standing and essential dermatological conditions, today announced the lists of candidates proposed for the board of directors at the Annual General Meeting of 29 April 2021, in Lainate, Milan (Italy).

The list proposed by Cassiopea's shareholder Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV consists of the following candidates: Pierpaolo Guzzo (incumbent, executive), Jan de Vries (incumbent, non-executive, independent), Diana Harbort (incumbent, executive) and Oyvind Bjordal (incumbent, non-executive, independent). The proposed list is available here on the Company's website. 

The list proposed by Cassiopea's shareholder Heinrich Herz AG/Logistable SA Group consists of the following candidate: Maurizio Baldassarini (incumbent, non-executive, independent). The proposed list is available here on the Company's website.

Additional information regarding Cassiopea's AGM 2021 are available at the Company's website www.cassiopea.com in the section 'Investor/Corporate Governance'.

Owing to the COVID-19 health emergency and in compliance with art. 106 of Law Decree n. 18 dated March 17, 2020, converted into Law n. 27 dated April 24, 2020 (as last amended by Law-Decree n. 183 dated December 20, 2020, converted with amendments into Law n. 21 dated February 26, 2021) aimed at minimizing travel and gatherings, shareholders shall only be entitled to attend and vote at the Shareholders' Meeting by granting a specific proxy to the designated representative (Dario Trevisan, lawyer).

