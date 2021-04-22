Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG approves all proposals

 
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.04.2021, 18:16  |  104   |   |   

22-Apr-2021 / 18:16 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The shareholders of Comet Holding AG approved all proposals of the Board of Direc-tors at the 72nd Annual General Meeting. 75.25% of voting stock was represented at the meeting. After approving the company and annual statements and a dividend of CHF 1.30 per share, Tosja Zywietz was newly elected to the Board of Directors.

Owing to measures to combat Covid-19, the shareholders enacted their voting and election rights in written form using independent proxies. The Annual General Meeting approved the management report as well as the annual financial and company statements for 2020 and the members of the Board of Directors and Executive Board for 2020 were discharged. The proposed dividend of CHF 1.30 per entitled registered share was approved. Payment will be made on April 28, 2021.

Re-elections 
The members of the Board of Directors, Heinz Kundert, Prof. Dr. Gian-Luca Bona, Dr. iur. Mariel Hoch and Patrick Jany presented themselves for re-election and were confirmed for the term of one year until the Annual General Meeting in 2022. Heinz Kundert was confirmed as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Rolf Huber, who did not stand for re-election, was warmly thanked for his services as a member of the Board of Directors for the last 13 years. The Board of Directors wishes Rolf Huber every success in both his future professional and private life. Ernst & Young AG were re-elected as auditor for the 2021 fiscal year and Mr. Patrick Glauser, Fiduria AG, was re-elected as independent proxy up to and including the Annual General Meeting in 2022. 

New elections
The Annual General Meeting elected the proposed candidate Tosja Zywietz as member of the Board of Directors. 

Constitution of the Board of Directors
At its constituent meeting, the Board of Directors allocated its duties as follows: Dr. iur. Mariel Hoch will be Vice Chairwoman. The leadership of the committees remains unchanged: Dr. iur. Mariel Hoch retains the chairmanship of the Nomination and Compensation Committee (NCC). Patrick Jany will continue to serve as head of the Audit Committee (AC) and Prof. Dr. Gian-Luca Bona remains head of the Technology Committee (TC). Tosja Zywietz will support both the AC and the TC as a member.

