EQS-Adhoc Achiko AG invites shareholders to its Annual General Meeting on 26 May 2021

Achiko AG invites shareholders to its Annual General Meeting on 26 May 2021

27-Apr-2021 / 06:45 CET/CEST
Achiko AG invites shareholders to its Annual General Meeting on 26 May 2021

- Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held on 26 May 2021

- Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held without physical presence of the shareholders

- John Bing-Tsung Lin to retire from the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting and Dr Jittaporn Wattanaseree will depart from the Advisory Board with the publication of the Annual Report 2020


Zurich, 27 April 2021 - Achiko AG (SWX: ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) has published the notice regarding the Annual General Meeting at 10:00 a.m. (CEST) on 26 May 2021 in Zurich.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's Annual General Meeting will be held in accordance with art. 27 para. 1 letter b Covid-19-Ordinance 3 without physical presence of the shareholders. Shareholders may exercise their shareholders' rights through the independent proxy only, as further set out in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors regrets not being able to welcome the shareholders to the Annual General Meeting this year and requests shareholders to make use of the participation option through the independent proxy.

Only shareholders that are registered with their personal information in the Company's shareholder ledger may participate in the Annual General Meeting. Unregistered shareholders who wish to participate in the Annual General Meeting are kindly requested to contact the financial institution that holds the respective shares and request their registration. The cut-off date for the participation in the Annual General Meeting is 10 May 2021. Only shareholders entered in the shareholder ledger with the right to vote until May 10, 2021 will be entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting. For technical and legal reasons, shares cannot be registered directly through Achiko AG.

27.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Achiko AG lädt ihre Aktionäre zur jährlichen Generalversammlung am 26. Mai 2021 ein (deutsch)
27.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG lädt ihre Aktionäre zur jährlichen Generalversammlung am 26. Mai 2021 ein