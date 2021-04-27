DGAP-Adhoc De Raj Group AG: Court opens insolvency procedures
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 27.04.2021, 10:19 | 101 | 0 |
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: De Raj Group AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
De Raj Group AG announces that the Cologne Local Court opened the insolvency proceedings over the assets of De Raj Group AG (Cologne Local Court, Ref. 70c IN 229/20), which was filed for on October 19, 2020. Lawyer Dr. Jens Schmidt, Mittelstr. 20-24, 50672 Cologne has been appointed as insolvency administrator.
Contact:
Vaidyanathan Nateshan
Board Member
Tel.: +49 221 95937026
27-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|De Raj Group AG
|Robert-Perthel-Straße 79
|50739 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 221 95 93 70 26
|Fax:
|+49 221 95 93 70 27
|Internet:
|www.thederajgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GSWR1
|WKN:
|A2GSWR
|Indices:
|WBI Wiener Börse Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1188473
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1188473 27-Apr-2021 CET/CEST
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0