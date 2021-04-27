DGAP-Ad-hoc: De Raj Group AG / Key word(s): Insolvency

De Raj Group AG: Court opens insolvency procedures



27-Apr-2021 / 10:19 CET/CEST

De Raj Group AG announces that the Cologne Local Court opened the insolvency proceedings over the assets of De Raj Group AG (Cologne Local Court, Ref. 70c IN 229/20), which was filed for on October 19, 2020. Lawyer Dr. Jens Schmidt, Mittelstr. 20-24, 50672 Cologne has been appointed as insolvency administrator.



Contact:

Vaidyanathan Nateshan

Board Member

Tel.: +49 221 95937026

