DGAP-Adhoc De Raj Group AG: Court opens insolvency procedures

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.04.2021, 10:19  |  101   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: De Raj Group AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
De Raj Group AG: Court opens insolvency procedures

27-Apr-2021 / 10:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

De Raj Group AG announces that the Cologne Local Court opened the insolvency proceedings over the assets of De Raj Group AG (Cologne Local Court, Ref. 70c IN 229/20), which was filed for on October 19, 2020. Lawyer Dr. Jens Schmidt, Mittelstr. 20-24, 50672 Cologne has been appointed as insolvency administrator.

Contact:
Vaidyanathan Nateshan
Board Member
Tel.: +49 221 95937026

27-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: De Raj Group AG
Robert-Perthel-Straße 79
50739 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 221 95 93 70 26
Fax: +49 221 95 93 70 27
Internet: www.thederajgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A2GSWR1
WKN: A2GSWR
Indices: WBI Wiener Börse Index
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1188473

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1188473  27-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

