DGAP-Adhoc Obotech Acquisition SE launches bookbuilding for up to EUR 200 million private placement and listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.04.2021, 14:44  |  115   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Obotech Acquisition SE / Key word(s): IPO
Obotech Acquisition SE launches bookbuilding for up to EUR 200 million private placement and listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

29-Apr-2021 / 14:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD-HOC RELEASE

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR FORWARDING, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.

OboTech Acquisition SE launches bookbuilding for up to EUR 200 million private placement and listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange and targets business combination with a European company in the real estate technology and climate technology sectors

Luxembourg, April 29, 2021 - OboTech Acquisition SE (the "Company", ISIN: LU2334363566, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: OTA), a Luxembourg special purpose acquisition company, announces the start of a private placement of up to 20,000,000 units (the "Units"), each consisting of one share (a "Public Share") and 1/3 warrant (a "Public Warrant"), at a price of EUR 10.00 per unit representing a total placement volume of up to EUR 200 million. The Units will be solely offered to institutional investors. The proceeds of the initial private placement will be held in an escrow account. The private placement is expected to end on or before April 30, 2021.

The Company, sponsored by Obotritia Capital KGaA (the "Founder"), an affiliate of Rolf Elgeti, was established for the purpose of acquiring one operating business in a member state of the European Economic Area or the United Kingdom or Switzerland in the form of a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization or similar transaction (the "Business Combination"). The Company, led by Rolf Elgeti (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Ben Barnett (Chief Investment Officer) and Lars Wittan (Chief Financial Officer) plans to target a company in the real estate technology sector ("Proptech") and climate technology sector ("Climatech"). The target should have an equity value of between EUR 200 million and EUR 3 billion (pre-money) which will be paid in new shares and/or in cash, including from the proceeds of a possible future private placement in connection with the Business Combination. The Company will have 24 months to consummate a Business Combination, plus an additional three months, if it signs a legally binding agreement with the seller of a target within those initial 24 months. Otherwise, the Company will be liquidated and distribute substantially all of its assets to its shareholders (other than the Founder).

