DGAP-Adhoc Refusal of audit opinions for annual financial report 2020 (HGB) and consolidated annual financial report 2020 (IFRS); measures to secure further financing in implementation
DGAP-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
aap is still undergoing a comprehensive restructuring and refinancing process to secure further financing and thus the Company's continued existence. In this context, aap was already able to make noticeable progress in restructuring in financial year 2020, which is reflected, among other things, in a significantly improved recurring EBITDA (EUR -3.4 million; +28% vs. FY/2019) despite the enormous challenges posed by the COVID 19 pandemic. This improvement was mainly achieved through dynamic sales growth in the US (+41 % vs. FY/2019), an increased gross margin and a significantly reduced cost level. In addition, the Company was able to successfully implement the first two steps of the refinancing with a capital reduction and the issue of a convertible bond in the amount of EUR 2.6 million. In addition, aap has noticeably reduced the repayment amounts for the next few years by selling off excess capacity in its machinery and has raised shareholder loans of EUR 0.4 million.
