EQS-Adhoc New 'LeBlock' from Leclanché Brings the Simplicity of Children's Building Blocks to the Serious Business of Advanced Battery Energy Storage Systems

New 'LeBlock' from Leclanché Brings the Simplicity of Children's Building Blocks to the Serious Business of Advanced Battery Energy Storage Systems

New "LeBlock" from Leclanché Brings the Simplicity of Children's Building Blocks to the Serious Business of Advanced Battery Energy Storage Systems

- Fully modular and scalable solution designed to reduce the total cost of ownership and environmental footprint

- Concept is based on battery blocks and combi blocks and includes all wiring, protection and cooling with system safety a key priority

- Blocks can be assembled to form a 20-foot ISO container

- Reduces the time, complexity and cost for logistics, installation, relocation and recycling

- Helps to reduce carbon footprint and environmental impact


YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland and ANDERSON, Indiana, 4 May, 2021 - Based on extensive experience in delivering and implementing storage projects in hard to reach locations, Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage companies, is introducing a new concept in battery energy storage systems featuring plug and play simplicity, scalability, modularity, a reduced carbon footprint and environmental impact.

Introducing LeBlockTM, a series of interchangeable five-foot wide blocks which interlock to allow for shipping as a standard 20-foot ISO container and serve as the heavy-duty enclosure for the installed system. The blocks are manufactured in two varieties:

- BatteryBlock - Shipped with pre-installed liquid-cooled battery racks up to 745 kWh (as of today). Each battery block is equipped with a fire protection system.

- CombiBlock - Connects the battery blocks and is equipped with appropriate protection devices. Furthermore, it contains a centralized liquid cooling unit dedicated to the temperature management of the connected battery blocks.

Blocks can be easily moved from a boat to a truck for simplified transportation and installation on a slab/pad by crane. No packaging or container waste removal is required. Since the blocks are shipped with the batteries in-place and wiring/connectors pre-installed, there is no site-specific cabling required.

