New "LeBlock" from Leclanché Brings the Simplicity of Children's Building Blocks to the Serious Business of Advanced Battery Energy Storage Systems

04-May-2021 - Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN) announces new 'LeBlock' product.

- Fully modular and scalable solution designed to reduce the total cost of ownership and environmental footprint

- Concept is based on battery blocks and combi blocks and includes all wiring, protection and cooling with system safety a key priority

- Blocks can be assembled to form a 20-foot ISO container

- Reduces the time, complexity and cost for logistics, installation, relocation and recycling

- Helps to reduce carbon footprint and environmental impact



YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland and ANDERSON, Indiana, 4 May, 2021 - Based on extensive experience in delivering and implementing storage projects in hard to reach locations, Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage companies, is introducing a new concept in battery energy storage systems featuring plug and play simplicity, scalability, modularity, a reduced carbon footprint and environmental impact.

Introducing LeBlockTM, a series of interchangeable five-foot wide blocks which interlock to allow for shipping as a standard 20-foot ISO container and serve as the heavy-duty enclosure for the installed system. The blocks are manufactured in two varieties:

- BatteryBlock - Shipped with pre-installed liquid-cooled battery racks up to 745 kWh (as of today). Each battery block is equipped with a fire protection system.

- CombiBlock - Connects the battery blocks and is equipped with appropriate protection devices. Furthermore, it contains a centralized liquid cooling unit dedicated to the temperature management of the connected battery blocks.

Blocks can be easily moved from a boat to a truck for simplified transportation and installation on a slab/pad by crane. No packaging or container waste removal is required. Since the blocks are shipped with the batteries in-place and wiring/connectors pre-installed, there is no site-specific cabling required.