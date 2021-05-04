DGAP-Adhoc Deutsche Bank to issue Additional Tier 1 capital instruments
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
Frankfurt am Main, 4 May 2021 - Deutsche Bank AG (XETRA: DBKGn.DE / NYSE: DB) today announced its intention to issue securities that qualify as Additional Tier 1 capital instruments. The issuance is expected to be of benchmark size.
This transaction further strengthens Deutsche Bank's capital position, thereby contributing to the bank's deployment of capital in support of clients. The issuance partly offsets the impact of certain regulatory changes anticipated during the second quarter of 2021. It also supports achievement of Deutsche Bank's target of a leverage ratio of 4.5% on a fully loaded basis.
Issuance of these securities is covered by the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting in 2018. The denominations of the securities will be EUR 200,000. Deutsche Bank AG will act as sole bookrunner for the placement.
The securities of Deutsche Bank AG mentioned in this release have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act") and will be issued under Regulation S of the Securities Act only and may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an exemption from registration requirements.
Contact:
Deutsche Bank AG
Media Relations
Christian Streckert +49 69 910 38079
Eduard Stipic +49 69 910 41864
_________________________________________________________________
04-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Taunusanlage 12
|60325 Frankfurt a. M.
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)69 910-00
|Fax:
|+49 (0)69 910-43800
|E-mail:
|db.presse@db.com
|Internet:
|www.db.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005140008
|WKN:
|514000
|Indices:
|DAX, EURO STOXX 50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; NYSE
|EQS News ID:
|1192037
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1192037 04-May-2021 CET/CEST
|Diskussion: Deutsche Bank vor neuem All-Time-High
|Diskussion: Banktitel vor weiterem Anstieg
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare