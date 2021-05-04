Deutsche Bank to issue Additional Tier 1 capital instruments

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt

Frankfurt am Main, 4 May 2021 - Deutsche Bank AG (XETRA: DBKGn.DE / NYSE: DB) today announced its intention to issue securities that qualify as Additional Tier 1 capital instruments. The issuance is expected to be of benchmark size.



This transaction further strengthens Deutsche Bank's capital position, thereby contributing to the bank's deployment of capital in support of clients. The issuance partly offsets the impact of certain regulatory changes anticipated during the second quarter of 2021. It also supports achievement of Deutsche Bank's target of a leverage ratio of 4.5% on a fully loaded basis.



Issuance of these securities is covered by the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting in 2018. The denominations of the securities will be EUR 200,000. Deutsche Bank AG will act as sole bookrunner for the placement.



The securities of Deutsche Bank AG mentioned in this release have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act") and will be issued under Regulation S of the Securities Act only and may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an exemption from registration requirements.



