 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Deutsche Bank to issue Additional Tier 1 capital instruments

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.05.2021, 09:16  |  31   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
Deutsche Bank to issue Additional Tier 1 capital instruments

04-May-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, 4 May 2021 - Deutsche Bank AG (XETRA: DBKGn.DE / NYSE: DB) today announced its intention to issue securities that qualify as Additional Tier 1 capital instruments. The issuance is expected to be of benchmark size.

This transaction further strengthens Deutsche Bank's capital position, thereby contributing to the bank's deployment of capital in support of clients. The issuance partly offsets the impact of certain regulatory changes anticipated during the second quarter of 2021. It also supports achievement of Deutsche Bank's target of a leverage ratio of 4.5% on a fully loaded basis.

Issuance of these securities is covered by the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting in 2018. The denominations of the securities will be EUR 200,000. Deutsche Bank AG will act as sole bookrunner for the placement.

The securities of Deutsche Bank AG mentioned in this release have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act") and will be issued under Regulation S of the Securities Act only and may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an exemption from registration requirements.

Contact:
Deutsche Bank AG
Media Relations 
Christian Streckert +49 69 910 38079
Eduard Stipic +49 69 910 41864

_________________________________________________________________
 

04-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Deutsche Bank AG!
Long
Basispreis 10,62€
Hebel 14,24
Ask 0,76
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 12,18€
Hebel 14,24
Ask 0,82
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 910-00
Fax: +49 (0)69 910-43800
E-mail: db.presse@db.com
Internet: www.db.com
ISIN: DE0005140008
WKN: 514000
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; NYSE
EQS News ID: 1192037

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1192037  04-May-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1192037&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetDeutsche Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Deutsche Bank vor neuem All-Time-High

Diskussion: Banktitel vor weiterem Anstieg
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Deutsche Bank to issue Additional Tier 1 capital instruments DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt Deutsche Bank to issue Additional Tier 1 capital instruments 04-May-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: 30.04.2021
DGAP-DD: BASF SE deutsch
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: Q1 2021 - TeamViewer erzielt Rekord-Billings und stellt langfristige strategische ...
Übernahme abgeschlossen - United Lithium Corp. erhält Lithium-Projekt 'Bergby'
DGAP-News: Highlights from SYNLAB Germany | Protection against COVID-19 at work: SYNLAB introduces new PCR ...
DGAP-Adhoc: OSRAM Licht AG: Delisting offer announced by majority shareholder
DGAP-News: Gen III unterzeichnet endgültigen Vertrag mit dem Energieriesen (Super Major)
DGAP-Adhoc: OSRAM Licht AG: Delisting-Erwerbsangebot durch Mehrheitsaktionärin angekündigt
DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG deutsch
EQS-News: SoftwareONE erwirbt Mehrheitsbeteiligung an SynchroNet, einem führenden AWS-Cloud-Spezialisten ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ Annual General Meeting
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Q1 Ergebnisse deutlich über Erwartung mit Umsatzanstieg um 27 % und Sprung beim ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
EQS-Adhoc: 30.04.2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING STATEMENT AND ...
DGAP-News: AIXTRON ist gut ins Jahr 2021 gestartet / Hohe Auftragsdynamik insbesondere bei ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt die Ernennung des President von PowerTap durch den ...
DGAP-News: SBF AG: SBF AG veröffentlicht Konzernabschluss für erfolgreiches Jahr 2020: Für 2021 erneut ...
DGAP-News: fashionette AG veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020 - Wachstumsziele übertroffen und weiterer ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ Annual General Meeting
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Q1 Ergebnisse deutlich über Erwartung mit Umsatzanstieg um 27 % und Sprung beim ...
Titel
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:48 Uhr
Deutsche Bank stärkt Kapitalausstattung
09:16 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Bank emittiert AT1-Kapitalinstrumente (deutsch)
09:16 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Bank emittiert AT1-Kapitalinstrumente
08:35 Uhr
HEIDELBERGCEMENT IM FOKUS: Baustoffkonzern im Aufwind
03.05.21
Biontech geht ab, Deutsche Bank und Nordex tiefer, TUI Interessant
03.05.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 03.05.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
03.05.21
Trotz Zahlenflut – Börse in Seitwärtsbewegung
03.05.21
Bitcoin, Coinbase, Amazon, BioNTech, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, Delivery Hero, Hellofresh - Märkte am Morgen
03.05.21
Diese 3 Aktien haben eines gemeinsam: Ihre Kurse sind in diesem Jahr kräftig gestiegen
03.05.21
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Ist die Erholung dieses Mal nachhaltig?