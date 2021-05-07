Datacolor in the first half 2020/21

Media Information

Datacolor made a good start to fiscal 2020/21. Demand recovered in all markets and many customers released orders deferred in the previous year due to the pandemic during the first half of fiscal 2020/21. Net sales increased by 5.2% (2.4% in local currency) to USD 36.9 million from USD 35.1 million in the first half of the previous year. The gross margin remained within the targeted range at 64.3% (65.9%). The decrease of 1.6 percentage points is due primarily to shifts in the product mix. The good sales performance and strict cost management led to a successful improvement in profitability. The EBITDA margin remained stable at 10.9% (11.0%) and the EBIT margin increased to 8.6% (8.0%). Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 13.9% to USD 3.2 million (USD 2.8 million). Thanks to an above-average financial result of USD 3.4 million (USD -3.8 million) in the first half of 2020/21, net income of USD 5.3 million (USD -1.5 million) significantly exceeded the comparative figures for the previous year. Earnings per share amounted to USD 32.25 (USD -9.21). The average number of employees in the first half of fiscal 2020/21 was 366.

Strong recovery particularly in China

China was the main driver of the significant recovery in demand in the first half of fiscal 2020/21, with production, sales, and service activities now largely back to normal following the drastic travel and contact restrictions in the previous year. Thanks to its customer-focused international sales and support organization, Datacolor also saw a pleasing recovery in demand in most other markets. Asia and Europe each accounted for 36% of sales in the first half of fiscal 2020/21 (previous year: Asia 36% / Europe 35%). Due to the pandemic, the North and South America region's share declined slightly to 28% (29%).