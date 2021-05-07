 
EQS-Adhoc ASMALLWORLD AG achieves record quarter in Q1 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Forecast
ASMALLWORLD AG achieves record quarter in Q1 2021

07-May-2021 / 06:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX:ASWN) achieves record quarter in Q1 2021

Zurich, 07.05.2021 - ASMALLWORLD AG recorded its highest ever revenue per quarter during the first three months of 2021. Revenue growth was driven by strong sales of ASMALLWORLD's Prestige membership and a high demand for First Class & More's Business and First-Class flight services. The company expects its HY1 revenue to come in between CHF 6.8 and 7.0M and reiterates its full-year guidance of CHF 12.5 - 13.0M in sales.

ASMALLWORLD AG recorded its highest ever revenue per quarter during the first three months of 2021.This revenue growth was driven by strong sales of the Prestige membership, ASMALLWORLD's premium membership which includes air miles from Miles & More or Etihad, as well as other travel perks from companies like Jumeirah, Sixt and Discovery. Further, First Class & More saw strong demand for its Business and First-Class flight services as customers were looking to buy higher booking categories with more cabin space during the pandemic.

As the world is ramping up its vaccination efforts and starts to relax social distancing and travel restrictions, ASMALLWORLD expects that the demand for many of its services will increase in the second half of the year. Membership sales of the ASMALLWORLD community, Frist Class & More and the World's Finest Clubs are all expected to benefit form this change in the market environment. Further, the ASMALLWORLD Collection, the company's online hotel booking engine, is expected to see an increase in hotel bookings as people start to travel again.

Based on the encouraging first quarter, ASMALLWORLD expects its H1 revenue to come in between CHF 6.8 and 7.0M and reiterates its full-year guidance of 12.5 - 13.0M in sales.

This press release and further information can be found at www.asmallworldag.com.

 

The ASMALLWORLD Group

ASMALLWORLD is the world's leading travel & lifestyle community, focusing on experiences: the modern-day definition of luxury.

Disclaimer

