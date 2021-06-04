 
DGAP-DD SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.06.2021, 11:05  |  85   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.06.2021 / 11:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Gerlinger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
3912007QEOQAHN2Q1739 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1MMEV4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.575864 EUR 15758.64 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.5759 EUR 15758.6400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-02; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


04.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA
Bockenheimer Landstraße 109
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.german-startups.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

68313  04.06.2021 



Diskussion: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA
Wertpapier


