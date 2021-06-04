Citi and AT&T Renew Long-Standing Credit Card Collaboration

"We have a long history of working closely with Citi to provide innovative credit programs," said Scott Frank, Vice President, Intellectual Property, AT&T. "We look forward to the value this renewal will bring for our customers across the U.S. in rewarding them for their everyday purchases and further fostering long-term loyalty.”

Citi and AT&T today announced a multi-year renewal to extend their consumer co-brand credit card portfolio in the U.S. The agreement will continue to provide innovative credit card products, such as the AT&T Access Card, to drive enhanced customer engagement and loyalty and explore additional consumer offerings.

“We are delighted to announce a multi-year extension of our nearly 25-year co-brand credit card relationship with AT&T,” said Pam Habner, Head of U.S. Branded Cards and Lending, Citi. “We look forward to continuing to work together to deepen and expand the partnership to deliver meaningful benefits and value to a digitally engaged consumer base.”

With the AT&T Access Card, cardholders can continue to access rewards including 2X ThankYou Points per $1 spent on eligible retail and travel purchases and 2X ThankYou Points on products and services purchased directly from AT&T. In addition, cardmembers can continue to redeem their ThankYou Points for almost anything — gift cards, travel rewards, electronics and much more.

