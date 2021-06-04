 
DGAP-DD VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.06.2021 / 15:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Claus
Last name(s): Sauter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

b) LEI
529900W51PINCFFALS96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6

b) Nature of the transaction
Allocation of shares from variable Management Board remuneration 2015/2016 and 2016/2017; LTI

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.56 EUR 231069.29 EUR
8.90 EUR 193414.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.1168 EUR 424484.0900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


04.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)
04109 Leipzig
Germany
Internet: www.verbio.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

68331  04.06.2021 



Wertpapier


