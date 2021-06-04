 
Eric Gunning Appointed Corporate Secretary of Molson Coors Beverage Company

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.06.2021   

The Molson Coors Beverage Company  (NYSE: TAP; TSX: TPX) today announced that Eric Gunning has been appointed as Corporate Secretary, in addition to his role as the Company’s Deputy Chief Legal Officer.

"Eric has served in a number of capacities for the Molson Coors legal, corporate affairs and compliance departments over the last nine years, and this appointment is a testament to the invaluable resource he is to our organization and the Board of Directors,” said Lee Reichert, Chief Legal and Government Affairs Officer. Mr. Reichert currently serves as Corporate Secretary.

Gunning was an attorney at Denver’s Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP prior to joining Molson Coors in 2012. He served as Associate General Counsel, Chief and Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer of Molson Coors International, and Vice-President of Global Legal and Corporate Affairs prior to his current role.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For more than two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Coors Seltzer, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs, Hop Valley and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. The company’s commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Imprint and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com, MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

