Eric Gunning Appointed Corporate Secretary of Molson Coors Beverage Company

The Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP; TSX: TPX) today announced that Eric Gunning has been appointed as Corporate Secretary, in addition to his role as the Company’s Deputy Chief Legal Officer.

"Eric has served in a number of capacities for the Molson Coors legal, corporate affairs and compliance departments over the last nine years, and this appointment is a testament to the invaluable resource he is to our organization and the Board of Directors,” said Lee Reichert, Chief Legal and Government Affairs Officer. Mr. Reichert currently serves as Corporate Secretary.