Apex Technology Acquisition Corp. (“Apex” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: APXT), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, encourages every stockholder to vote their shares in favor of the of the company’s proposed business combination with AvePoint, Inc. (“AvePoint”), and to vote yes on all the related proposals described in the Company’s definitive proxy statement dated June 2, 2021 (the “Proxy Statement”).

Stockholders of record of Apex common stock as of the close of business on the record date of June 1, 2021 may vote. To vote, Apex stockholders should visit www.voteapxt.com or vote by proxy card to ensure that their shares will be represented at the Special Meeting.