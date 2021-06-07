Apex Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ APXT) Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposed Business Combination with AvePoint
Apex Technology Acquisition Corp. (“Apex” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: APXT), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, encourages every stockholder to vote their shares in favor of the of the company’s proposed business combination with AvePoint, Inc. (“AvePoint”), and to vote yes on all the related proposals described in the Company’s definitive proxy statement dated June 2, 2021 (the “Proxy Statement”).
Stockholders of record of Apex common stock as of the close of business on the record date of June 1, 2021 may vote. To vote, Apex stockholders should visit www.voteapxt.com or vote by proxy card to ensure that their shares will be represented at the Special Meeting.
Every stockholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares held. As such, all stockholders as of the record date are encouraged to vote as soon as possible.
Voting is easy and free:
- Vote Online (Highly Recommended): Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or emailed) to you. You will need your voting control number, which is included on the Voting Instruction Form to vote online.
- Vote by Telephone: Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or emailed) to you. You will need your voting control number, which is included on the Voting Instruction Form to vote via automated telephone service.
Additionally, you can also vote by Mail: Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or emailed) to you. You will need
your voting control number, which is included on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or emailed) to you in order to vote by mail.
Be sure to:
- Mark, sign and date your Voting Instruction Form;
- Fold and return your Voting Instruction Form in the postage-paid envelope provided; and
- Return your Voting Instruction Form prior to June 30, 2021, the date of the special meeting.
YOUR VOTING CONTROL NUMBER IS FOUND ON YOUR VOTING INSTRUCTION FORM. If you did not receive or misplaced your Voting Instruction Form, contact your bank, broker or other nominee for a replacement or to obtain your control number in order to vote. A bank, broker or other nominee is a person or firm that acts as an intermediary between an investor and the stock exchange, who can help you vote your shares.
