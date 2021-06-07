Alfi Commences Operation of its AI Enterprise SaaS Platform Technology for Digital Advertising in Kiosks at Belfast International Airport ("BFS")

Contract executed for Alfi at Belfast International AirportRevenue potential in excess of $ 5 million USD annually9 Kiosks installed in the Belfast International Airport (BFS)Opportunity for Alfi installations in other airports managed by Vinci …

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) ("Alfi" or the "Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS platform company powering computer vision with machine learning models to allow content publishers and brand owners to deliver interactive, intelligent information without violating user privacy, today announced that it has commenced operation of its digital advertising technology in multiple kiosks located within Belfast International Airport ("BFS"). Alfi has signed a contract with Belfast International Airport and has already installed a total of 9 kiosks at the airport. Alfi currently estimates that the 9 kiosks utilizing the Company's technology has the potential to generate in excess of $5,000,000 annually.

"This is just the beginning. The DOOH world is transitioning rapidly to impression-based accountability with major advertisers and national brands demanding more transparency and better accuracy in reporting metrics. Alfi is far ahead of this curve already having built, tested and now deploying these advanced platforms in the OOH world globally. It is incredibly exciting to see these paramount shifts towards ALFI's intelligent platform," said Ron Spears, CRO of Alfi. "I have been in digital and DOOH for nearly 20 years at trend changing companies, but when I saw Alfi's technology I was speechless. This is the next disruptor in the DOOH industry" said Alfi's CRO.

Foto: Accesswire

Alfi kiosks in Belfast International Airport

Digital kiosk advertising has been proliferating in places such as airports, malls, sports and entertainment venues and city streets as they create an excellent opportunity to expose consumers to a brand, message, or product, are more cost-effective over the long term than traditional advertising channels and offer the owner the opportunity to generate additional revenue.

Utilizing Alfi's technology, Belfast International Airport can optimize its network of kiosks to deliver powerful reach, dynamic visuals, and tailored message capability by age, gender, geography, demographics, brand behavior and interests, all in real-time. Alfi's computer vision can change and run ads remotely to deliver the right content, to the right person, at the right time in a responsible and privacy compliant manner.