 
checkAd

Alfi Commences Operation of its AI Enterprise SaaS Platform Technology for Digital Advertising in Kiosks at Belfast International Airport ("BFS")

Autor: Accesswire
07.06.2021, 14:30  |  95   |   |   

Contract executed for Alfi at Belfast International AirportRevenue potential in excess of $ 5 million USD annually9 Kiosks installed in the Belfast International Airport (BFS)Opportunity for Alfi installations in other airports managed by Vinci …

  • Contract executed for Alfi at Belfast International Airport
  • Revenue potential in excess of $ 5 million USD annually
  • 9 Kiosks installed in the Belfast International Airport (BFS)
  • Opportunity for Alfi installations in other airports managed by Vinci Airports worldwide.

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) ("Alfi" or the "Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS platform company powering computer vision with machine learning models to allow content publishers and brand owners to deliver interactive, intelligent information without violating user privacy, today announced that it has commenced operation of its digital advertising technology in multiple kiosks located within Belfast International Airport ("BFS"). Alfi has signed a contract with Belfast International Airport and has already installed a total of 9 kiosks at the airport. Alfi currently estimates that the 9 kiosks utilizing the Company's technology has the potential to generate in excess of $5,000,000 annually.

"This is just the beginning. The DOOH world is transitioning rapidly to impression-based accountability with major advertisers and national brands demanding more transparency and better accuracy in reporting metrics. Alfi is far ahead of this curve already having built, tested and now deploying these advanced platforms in the OOH world globally. It is incredibly exciting to see these paramount shifts towards ALFI's intelligent platform," said Ron Spears, CRO of Alfi. "I have been in digital and DOOH for nearly 20 years at trend changing companies, but when I saw Alfi's technology I was speechless. This is the next disruptor in the DOOH industry" said Alfi's CRO.

Foto: Accesswire
Foto: Accesswire

Alfi kiosks in Belfast International Airport

Digital kiosk advertising has been proliferating in places such as airports, malls, sports and entertainment venues and city streets as they create an excellent opportunity to expose consumers to a brand, message, or product, are more cost-effective over the long term than traditional advertising channels and offer the owner the opportunity to generate additional revenue.

Utilizing Alfi's technology, Belfast International Airport can optimize its network of kiosks to deliver powerful reach, dynamic visuals, and tailored message capability by age, gender, geography, demographics, brand behavior and interests, all in real-time. Alfi's computer vision can change and run ads remotely to deliver the right content, to the right person, at the right time in a responsible and privacy compliant manner.

Seite 1 von 2


Alfi Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alfi Commences Operation of its AI Enterprise SaaS Platform Technology for Digital Advertising in Kiosks at Belfast International Airport ("BFS") Contract executed for Alfi at Belfast International AirportRevenue potential in excess of $ 5 million USD annually9 Kiosks installed in the Belfast International Airport (BFS)Opportunity for Alfi installations in other airports managed by Vinci …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Signs Six Agreements for New Clinic Locations with National Pharmacy Group
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Amex Reports High Grade Gold Near Surface and at Depth at the High Grade Zone (HGZ)
Wolfden Reports Rice Island Drill Results in Snow Lake, Manitoba
Blue Lagoon Ready to Ship 6,000+ Tonnes of High-Grade Mineralized Material to Mill for Processing
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Gladstone Land Acquires Blueberry Orchard in New Jersey
VegasWINNERS' Krush House Network Now Available on iHeartRadio, Spotify, Google and Apple Podcasts
Chuck's Vintage, Inc., A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Is Sponsoring Polo ...
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Pricing of $11 Million Public Offering
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
American Manganese Produces Cathode Precursor Material Directly from Recycled Lithium-Ion Battery ...
Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides ...
Director Resignation
Graphite One Announces 2021 Drill Program Plans, Progress Towards Pre-Feasibility Study Completion ...
Binovi Focused on K-3 Reader Readiness
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.06.21
Alfi Resumes Roll-out of AI-Enabled Tablets in Value Cabs Operating in Belfast
01.06.21
Alfi to Present at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational