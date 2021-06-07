 
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced that Michael Froman, vice chairman and president of strategic growth, will present at the virtual Morgan Stanley Sustainable Futures Conference on Wednesday, June 9. The discussion will begin at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 40 minutes.

There will be a live audio webcast and a replay will be archived for 30 days at investor.mastercard.com.

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

