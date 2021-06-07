 
Digital Health Company Butterfly Network to Build New Corporate Headquarters in Burlington

The Town of Burlington, Massachusetts and Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) ("Butterfly") are pleased to announce that Butterfly, an innovative digital health company with a mission to democratize access to medical imaging, will build its brand-new corporate headquarters at The District Campus in Burlington.

“We’re excited to welcome a company like Butterfly at The District,” said Town Administrator, Paul Sagarino. “For years, Burlington has been at the forefront of implementing proactive policies to encourage economic development, and Butterfly’s arrival demonstrates the appeal of our community as well as the potential to grow given the talented workforce in the area and new opportunities for collaboration with places like Lahey Medical Center and Northeastern University.”

Butterfly’s new corporate headquarters in Massachusetts will have the capacity for approximately 275 people with the ability to expand further. It will serve as a flagship space to drive growth and innovation at Butterfly, and a place to foster collaboration with its talent across its other offices in Guilford, Conn, New York City and Palo Alto.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Butterfly Network to the Commonwealth’s nation-leading innovation ecosystem and strong medical device industry as they continue their growth trajectory,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy. “Burlington is a standout example of the regional life sciences clusters developing across Massachusetts, and the Baker-Polito Administration will work with Butterfly to find the people and partnerships they need to execute upon their mission to innovate ultrasound technology and advance global health equity.”

“We believe that Massachusetts, and Burlington in particular, is the perfect place to continue our journey as a fast-growing medical technology company,” said Todd Fruchterman, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Butterfly. “We were attracted to the innovative landscape across Boston and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and look forward to sharing a hometown with some of the world’s leaders in medicine and medical technology.”

“Life sciences companies of all sizes continue to find opportunity here in the Commonwealth and we are excited to welcome Butterfly Network as the newest member of our ecosystem,” said Massachusetts Life Sciences Center President and CEO Kenn Turner. “We’re confident they will be able to leverage the talent, innovation, and infrastructure that sets our life sciences sector apart both nationally and globally.”

The newly built offices are scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2022, and members of Butterfly’s team have already moved into temporary offices in Burlington’s The District ahead of the new headquarters’ completion. Cushman & Wakefield represented Butterfly in the transaction.

About Butterfly Network, Inc.

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011 and recently listed on the New York Stock Exchange through a business combination with Longview Acquisition Corp., Butterfly Network created the world's only handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, the Butterfly iQ. Its mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity by making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected—including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Through its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip technology, Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ+ can be purchased online today by healthcare practitioners in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

About the Town of Burlington:

Burlington is located along Route 128 with convenient freeway connections to Boston, Cambridge, Lowell, and Nashua, NH, and Hanscom Air Force Base. The Town is proud to say that over 2,600 successful businesses employ approximately 40,000 people in Burlington – the largest industry sectors being retail, information, and health sciences. Burlington is also home to plenty of excellent local restaurants, coffee shops, shopping, and recreation. With over 250-acres of green space, including parks, biking, and walking trails to explore, our town provides citizens and workers with essential and peaceful green environments to take a breath and relax within, increasing the overall quality of life.

