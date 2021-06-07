 
checkAd

BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for Tislelizumab in Microsatellite Instability-High (MSI-H) or Mismatch Repair-Deficient (dMMR) Solid Tumors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 23:00  |  109   |   |   

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines worldwide, today announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has accepted a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab for the treatment of patients with previously treated, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) solid tumors.

“We are excited by the acceptance of our filing for tislelizumab in patients with MSI-H or dMMR solid tumors, which underscores our ongoing commitment to pursuing the full potential of tislelizumab, a potentially differentiated checkpoint inhibitor, and expanding its access where there is unmet medical need. This submission also marks the seventh indication submitted to health authorities, including three approvals for our tislelizumab program,” commented Yong (Ben) Ben, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Immuno-Oncology at BeiGene. “Results from our Phase 2 trial demonstrated that tislelizumab’s treatment effect was consistent and durable across tumor types and endpoints. We are encouraged by the data and plan to continue our communications with the CDE, hoping to bring this medicine to more patients.”

The sBLA is supported by clinical results from a single-arm, multi-center, open-label, pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT03736889) to evaluate efficacy and safety of tislelizumab as monotherapy in patients with previously treated locally advanced unresectable or metastatic MSI-H or dMMR solid tumors, with an enrollment of 80 patients in China. Patients received tislelizumab 200 mg intravenously every three weeks until disease progression, unacceptable toxicity, or withdrawal. Radiological imaging was performed at nine weeks and then every six weeks for the first year of therapy and every 12 weeks thereafter. The primary efficacy analysis set included patients who received any dose of tislelizumab with measurable disease per independent review committee (IRC) at baseline. The primary endpoint of this trial is objective response rate (ORR) as assessed by IRC per RECIST v1.1; secondary endpoints include time to response (TTR), duration of response (DoR), disease control rate (DCR), and progression-free survival (PFS) as assessed by investigator and IRC, overall survival (OS), and safety and tolerability. Results of this study were presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.

Seite 1 von 6


BeiGene Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for Tislelizumab in Microsatellite Instability-High (MSI-H) or Mismatch Repair-Deficient (dMMR) Solid Tumors BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines worldwide, today announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and ...
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination ...
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.25% Series C Cumulative ...
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Apple Advances Its Privacy Leadership with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8
watchOS 8 Brings New Access, Connectivity, and Mindfulness Features to Apple Watch
Juniper Networks and NEC Build New Network for Herotel to Create South Africa’s First Commercial ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(21) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.06.21
BeiGene Presents Clinical Data from Two Phase 2 Trials of Pamiparib at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting
04.06.21
BeiGene Presents Clinical Data from Two Pivotal Trials of Tislelizumab at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting
01.06.21
BeiGene Announces First Presentation of the Phase 3 ALPINE Trial Comparing BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) to Ibrutinib in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia to Be Featured in Presidential Symposium at EHA2021
21.05.21
BeiGene Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 Trial of Tislelizumab in Combination with Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment for Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Cancer
19.05.21
BeiGene to Showcase Broad Clinical Portfolio at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting
19.05.21
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of Supplemental New Drug Application for BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) in Marginal Zone Lymphoma
12.05.21
BeiGene Highlights Progress in Hematology at EHA2021 Virtual Congress