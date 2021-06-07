BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for Tislelizumab in Microsatellite Instability-High (MSI-H) or Mismatch Repair-Deficient (dMMR) Solid Tumors

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines worldwide, today announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has accepted a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab for the treatment of patients with previously treated, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) solid tumors.

“We are excited by the acceptance of our filing for tislelizumab in patients with MSI-H or dMMR solid tumors, which underscores our ongoing commitment to pursuing the full potential of tislelizumab, a potentially differentiated checkpoint inhibitor, and expanding its access where there is unmet medical need. This submission also marks the seventh indication submitted to health authorities, including three approvals for our tislelizumab program,” commented Yong (Ben) Ben, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Immuno-Oncology at BeiGene. “Results from our Phase 2 trial demonstrated that tislelizumab’s treatment effect was consistent and durable across tumor types and endpoints. We are encouraged by the data and plan to continue our communications with the CDE, hoping to bring this medicine to more patients.”

The sBLA is supported by clinical results from a single-arm, multi-center, open-label, pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT03736889) to evaluate efficacy and safety of tislelizumab as monotherapy in patients with previously treated locally advanced unresectable or metastatic MSI-H or dMMR solid tumors, with an enrollment of 80 patients in China. Patients received tislelizumab 200 mg intravenously every three weeks until disease progression, unacceptable toxicity, or withdrawal. Radiological imaging was performed at nine weeks and then every six weeks for the first year of therapy and every 12 weeks thereafter. The primary efficacy analysis set included patients who received any dose of tislelizumab with measurable disease per independent review committee (IRC) at baseline. The primary endpoint of this trial is objective response rate (ORR) as assessed by IRC per RECIST v1.1; secondary endpoints include time to response (TTR), duration of response (DoR), disease control rate (DCR), and progression-free survival (PFS) as assessed by investigator and IRC, overall survival (OS), and safety and tolerability. Results of this study were presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.