Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced today that Jay Sugarman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2021 Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 1:45pm ET.

Safehold’s presentation will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through Nareit’s website, www.reit.com, in the “Events” section.