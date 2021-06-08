Guardant Health Announces Appointment of Chris Freeman as Chief Commercial Officer

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the appointment of Chris Freeman as the company’s new Chief Commercial Officer for its oncology business, effective June 8, 2021. Chris brings significant experience successfully building and managing pharmaceutical and biotechnology brands through all stages of commercialization, which will be invaluable as the company’s oncology portfolio expands to cover advanced and earlier stage cancers.

“I am thrilled to welcome Chris Freeman as our new Chief Commercial Officer. Chris’s broad experience leading blockbuster products through commercialization will be essential as we continue to develop and scale our portfolio of products for advanced and early-stage cancers and effectively deploy precision oncology to improve outcomes for patients,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health CEO. “Chris’s leadership and business acumen will be vital as we build the commercial capabilities needed to drive growth in both existing and new market segments as we serve cancer patients across all stages of the disease.”

“I am excited to join Guardant Health in their mission to improve cancer care for all patients,” said Chris Freeman. “The company has made great inroads in introducing cutting-edge new products to improve outcomes in advanced and most recently early-stage cancer, but there remains the challenge of accelerating clinical adoption so that all patients can benefit from precision oncology advancements. I am eager to work with the talented team at Guardant Health to introduce and expand access to ground-breaking new products as well as make sure that clinicians and the patients they serve are aware of how our products can help improve cancer care across the care continuum.”

Prior to joining Guardant Health, Chris worked for the last ten years at Gilead Sciences, Inc. where he served most recently as Vice President of their HIV Business Unit, leading the $13 billion HIV treatment and prevention business. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Chris led the Emergency Use Authorization for Veklury (remdesivir) to treat COVID-19. Chris previously worked at Elan Pharmaceuticals where he was commercial lead for Elan’s Alzheimer's pipeline products, and he spent six years at Genentech where he led marketing for their oncology product, Rituxan, and Xolair for patients suffering from asthma and severe allergies. Chris is a member of the National Board of Directors for Dream Foundation, a national dream-granting organization for terminally ill adults and their families.

Chris served in the U.S. Army for five years, first enlisting as a Lieutenant and was promoted to Captain before being honorably discharged in 2001. Chris is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes, and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has commercially launched liquid biopsy-based Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI tests for advanced stage cancer patients, and Guardant Reveal test for early-stage cancer patients. These tests fuel development of its LUNAR screening program, which aims to address the needs of asymptomatic individuals eligible for cancer screening.

