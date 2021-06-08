NI Announces 2021 Grant Recipients to Advance Diversity and Equity in STEM Education

These six donations are part of NI’s Corporate Giving Program , through which the company provides selected nonprofits with one-year grants.

NI (NASDAQ: NATI) today announced it has awarded six $25,000 one-year grants to Central Texas community organizations. These organizations are focused on advancing diversity in STEM education and the engineering talent pipeline, while also championing social and economic equity initiatives.

NI is proud to announce the following 2021 grantees, all of whom share the company’s commitment to increase access to STEM education for underrepresented and economically disadvantaged students:

Breakthrough Central Texas : An organization dedicated to creating a path to and through college for students who will become the first in their families to earn a college degree.

Girlstart : A organization focused on increasing girls' interest and engagement in STEM through innovative, nationally recognized informal STEM education programs.

Huston-Tillotson University's AusPREP : A prefreshman engineering program committed to educating students through learning modules such as problem solving, physics, probability and logic.

Latinitas : Austin's official bilingual STEM education nonprofit empowering all girls to innovate through media and technology.

National Alliance for Partnerships in Equity (NAPE) : An organization committed to building educators' capacity to implement effective solutions for increasing student access, educational equity and workforce diversity.

Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering (TAME): An organization that inspires and equips students from underrepresented groups to pursue careers in STEM by creating partnerships among educators, industry, government and families.

Building upon decades of giving in its local communities, NI has evolved its Corporate Giving Program and annual grant application process to closely align to its recently announced 2030 corporate impact strategy, Engineering Hope. This strategy outlines 15 aspirational goals and commitments aligned to three key pillars:

Changing the Faces of Engineering: Diversifying NI’s workforce and investing in STEM education that diversifies the engineering talent pipeline.

Diversifying NI’s workforce and investing in STEM education that diversifies the engineering talent pipeline. Building an Equitable and Thriving Society: Promoting wellbeing and equitable access to opportunity among NI employees and local communities.

Promoting wellbeing and equitable access to opportunity among NI employees and local communities. Engineering a Healthy Planet: Reducing the environmental impact of NI operations and products and empowering development of green technologies.

Additionally, NI is working toward a 2+1 Giving Pledge, which states that, by 2030, the company will give two percent of its annual, pretax profits to charitable causes in the form of monetary and product donations or discounts. And each year, NI employees will spend one percent of their work hours volunteering in their communities.

“At NI, we are committed to putting our people, products and philanthropic capital to work where they can make the greatest impact on our society and our planet,” said Tabitha Upshaw, Senior Director of Brand, Reputation and Impact at NI. “We’re proud to support these six grantees and remain committed to providing the resources, expertise and volunteerism needed to support the communities where we live and work.”

The announcement of its 2021 grantees follows NI’s commitment earlier this year to invest $3.4 million over the next four years in STEM education initiatives that serve underrepresented or economically disadvantaged students. The first two organizations NI is supporting through this giving initiative are Code2College and Project Lead The Way.

For additional details on NI’s corporate impact strategy, visit https://www.ni.com/en-us/about-ni/corporate-impact.html.

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously every day.

