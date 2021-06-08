 
checkAd

NI Announces 2021 Grant Recipients to Advance Diversity and Equity in STEM Education

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 15:00  |  16   |   |   

NI (NASDAQ: NATI) today announced it has awarded six $25,000 one-year grants to Central Texas community organizations. These organizations are focused on advancing diversity in STEM education and the engineering talent pipeline, while also championing social and economic equity initiatives.

These six donations are part of NI’s Corporate Giving Program, through which the company provides selected nonprofits with one-year grants.

NI is proud to announce the following 2021 grantees, all of whom share the company’s commitment to increase access to STEM education for underrepresented and economically disadvantaged students:

  • Breakthrough Central Texas: An organization dedicated to creating a path to and through college for students who will become the first in their families to earn a college degree.
  • Girlstart: A organization focused on increasing girls’ interest and engagement in STEM through innovative, nationally recognized informal STEM education programs.
  • Huston-Tillotson University’s AusPREP: A prefreshman engineering program committed to educating students through learning modules such as problem solving, physics, probability and logic.
  • Latinitas: Austin's official bilingual STEM education nonprofit empowering all girls to innovate through media and technology.
  • National Alliance for Partnerships in Equity (NAPE): An organization committed to building educators’ capacity to implement effective solutions for increasing student access, educational equity and workforce diversity.
  • Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering (TAME): An organization that inspires and equips students from underrepresented groups to pursue careers in STEM by creating partnerships among educators, industry, government and families.

Building upon decades of giving in its local communities, NI has evolved its Corporate Giving Program and annual grant application process to closely align to its recently announced 2030 corporate impact strategy, Engineering Hope. This strategy outlines 15 aspirational goals and commitments aligned to three key pillars:

  • Changing the Faces of Engineering: Diversifying NI’s workforce and investing in STEM education that diversifies the engineering talent pipeline.
  • Building an Equitable and Thriving Society: Promoting wellbeing and equitable access to opportunity among NI employees and local communities.
  • Engineering a Healthy Planet: Reducing the environmental impact of NI operations and products and empowering development of green technologies.

Additionally, NI is working toward a 2+1 Giving Pledge, which states that, by 2030, the company will give two percent of its annual, pretax profits to charitable causes in the form of monetary and product donations or discounts. And each year, NI employees will spend one percent of their work hours volunteering in their communities.

“At NI, we are committed to putting our people, products and philanthropic capital to work where they can make the greatest impact on our society and our planet,” said Tabitha Upshaw, Senior Director of Brand, Reputation and Impact at NI. “We’re proud to support these six grantees and remain committed to providing the resources, expertise and volunteerism needed to support the communities where we live and work.”

The announcement of its 2021 grantees follows NI’s commitment earlier this year to invest $3.4 million over the next four years in STEM education initiatives that serve underrepresented or economically disadvantaged students. The first two organizations NI is supporting through this giving initiative are Code2College and Project Lead The Way.

For additional details on NI’s corporate impact strategy, visit https://www.ni.com/en-us/about-ni/corporate-impact.html.

About NI
 At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously every day.

National Instruments, NI, ni.com and Engineer Ambitiously are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

National Instruments Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NI Announces 2021 Grant Recipients to Advance Diversity and Equity in STEM Education NI (NASDAQ: NATI) today announced it has awarded six $25,000 one-year grants to Central Texas community organizations. These organizations are focused on advancing diversity in STEM education and the engineering talent pipeline, while also …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Announces Launch of New Medical Cannabis Brand, Symbios
CDC Renews Partnership with Palantir for Disease Monitoring and Outbreak Response
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Surface Transportation Board Sets Schedule for Review of Voting Trust Related to CN’s ...
New Cadence Allegro X Design Platform Revolutionizes System Design
Philip Morris International Launches New Campaign to Combat Black Market Trade
Performant Financial Corporation set to join Russell Microcap Index
Smartsheet Introduces New Innovations and Partnerships at ENGAGE Event, Significantly Unlocking ...
Laird Superfood Expands Powdered Coffee Creamer Line with New Aloha Oat & Macadamia Superfood ...
Tuscan Holdings Corp. Files Revised Preliminary Proxy Statement, Sets Record Date for Stockholders ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.05.21
NI Expands Global Network to Serve Small Businesses