Welcome to a new dawn of identity security at Navigate 2021 , which includes Developer Day , a new addition to the Navigate agenda this year:

Mark your calendars. SailPoint’s annual identity security conference is back in action. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity security , opened up registration for Navigate 2021, the much-anticipated global identity security conference series, which is entirely virtual and free to attend.

AMERICAS: August 17 – 18, 10:00AM CT

August 17 – 18, 10:00AM CT EMEA: August 24 – 25, 10:00AM GMT

August 24 – 25, 10:00AM GMT APJ: August 25 – 26, 10:00AM AEST

August 25 – 26, 10:00AM AEST DEVELOPER DAY: August 19, 9:30AM CT

Registration is now open for Navigate ’21; sign up here.

Here’s what you can expect:

Explore SailPoint’s identity security vision with exclusive content. Understand how the security of the modern enterprise is evolving. With exciting new breakout sessions, panels, and keynotes, all content is centrally focused on helping you redefine security with identity.

Understand how the security of the modern enterprise is evolving. With exciting new breakout sessions, panels, and keynotes, all content is centrally focused on helping you redefine security with identity. Hear from the SailPoint Crew. Enjoy keynotes from SailPoint’s CEO and Founder Mark McClain to the EVP of Product Grady Summers to the SVP of Customer Success Meredith Blanchar, SailPoint will show you the power of identity as a force multiplier. The main driver is to help attendees elevate security measures and innovate with identity, delivering unprecedented business resiliency and renewed confidence to your organization.

Enjoy keynotes from SailPoint’s CEO and Founder Mark McClain to the EVP of Product Grady Summers to the SVP of Customer Success Meredith Blanchar, SailPoint will show you the power of identity as a force multiplier. The main driver is to help attendees elevate security measures and innovate with identity, delivering unprecedented business resiliency and renewed confidence to your organization. Connect and learn from identity security pros around the world. Immerse yourself in everything identity security with informative customer stories on identity in action, including a breakout session with General Motors. Get hands-on training during our first-annual global Developer Day with demos and networking. Gain practical advice from identity experts on topics spanning SaaS management 101 to building the perfect access model with Legos. Learn from each other during the ever-popular Women in Identity panel session, which is focused on how to be an everyday trailblazer.

“The entire landscape of Navigate 2021 is about helping companies redefine their approach to enterprise security through the lens of identity,” said Wendy Wu, CMO, SailPoint. “Navigate 2021 is the go-to manual for that endeavor. Consider the conference as your tour guide; with SailPoint, you will never tackle identity security alone on this sometimes-bumpy security journey. I look forward to virtually welcoming each of you as we help you elevate your security strategy to keep pace with the velocity of your business.”

Are you ready for it? Register today to embrace the possibilities that come with identity security at the core of redefining your enterprise security strategy.

About SailPoint

SailPoint is the leader in identity security for the cloud enterprise. We’re committed to protecting businesses from the inherent risk that comes with providing technology access across today’s diverse and remote workforce. Our identity security solutions secure and enable thousands of companies worldwide, giving our customers unmatched visibility into the entirety of their digital workforce, ensuring that each worker has the right access to do their job – no more, no less. With SailPoint as foundational to the security of their business, our customers can provision access with confidence, protect business assets at scale and ensure compliance with certainty.

