 
checkAd

Announcing SailPoint Navigate 2021 Confidence Redefined

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 15:00  |  23   |   |   

Mark your calendars. SailPoint’s annual identity security conference is back in action. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity security, opened up registration for Navigate 2021, the much-anticipated global identity security conference series, which is entirely virtual and free to attend.

Welcome to a new dawn of identity security at Navigate 2021, which includes Developer Day, a new addition to the Navigate agenda this year:

  • AMERICAS: August 17 – 18, 10:00AM CT
  • EMEA: August 24 – 25, 10:00AM GMT
  • APJ: August 25 – 26, 10:00AM AEST
  • DEVELOPER DAY: August 19, 9:30AM CT

Registration is now open for Navigate ’21; sign up here.

Here’s what you can expect:

  • Explore SailPoint’s identity security vision with exclusive content. Understand how the security of the modern enterprise is evolving. With exciting new breakout sessions, panels, and keynotes, all content is centrally focused on helping you redefine security with identity.
  • Hear from the SailPoint Crew. Enjoy keynotes from SailPoint’s CEO and Founder Mark McClain to the EVP of Product Grady Summers to the SVP of Customer Success Meredith Blanchar, SailPoint will show you the power of identity as a force multiplier. The main driver is to help attendees elevate security measures and innovate with identity, delivering unprecedented business resiliency and renewed confidence to your organization.
  • Connect and learn from identity security pros around the world. Immerse yourself in everything identity security with informative customer stories on identity in action, including a breakout session with General Motors. Get hands-on training during our first-annual global Developer Day with demos and networking. Gain practical advice from identity experts on topics spanning SaaS management 101 to building the perfect access model with Legos. Learn from each other during the ever-popular Women in Identity panel session, which is focused on how to be an everyday trailblazer.

“The entire landscape of Navigate 2021 is about helping companies redefine their approach to enterprise security through the lens of identity,” said Wendy Wu, CMO, SailPoint. “Navigate 2021 is the go-to manual for that endeavor. Consider the conference as your tour guide; with SailPoint, you will never tackle identity security alone on this sometimes-bumpy security journey. I look forward to virtually welcoming each of you as we help you elevate your security strategy to keep pace with the velocity of your business.”

Are you ready for it? Register today to embrace the possibilities that come with identity security at the core of redefining your enterprise security strategy.

About SailPoint

SailPoint is the leader in identity security for the cloud enterprise. We’re committed to protecting businesses from the inherent risk that comes with providing technology access across today’s diverse and remote workforce. Our identity security solutions secure and enable thousands of companies worldwide, giving our customers unmatched visibility into the entirety of their digital workforce, ensuring that each worker has the right access to do their job – no more, no less. With SailPoint as foundational to the security of their business, our customers can provision access with confidence, protect business assets at scale and ensure compliance with certainty.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Announcing SailPoint Navigate 2021 Confidence Redefined Mark your calendars. SailPoint’s annual identity security conference is back in action. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity security, opened up registration for Navigate 2021, the much-anticipated …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Announces Launch of New Medical Cannabis Brand, Symbios
CDC Renews Partnership with Palantir for Disease Monitoring and Outbreak Response
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Surface Transportation Board Sets Schedule for Review of Voting Trust Related to CN’s ...
New Cadence Allegro X Design Platform Revolutionizes System Design
Philip Morris International Launches New Campaign to Combat Black Market Trade
Performant Financial Corporation set to join Russell Microcap Index
Smartsheet Introduces New Innovations and Partnerships at ENGAGE Event, Significantly Unlocking ...
Laird Superfood Expands Powdered Coffee Creamer Line with New Aloha Oat & Macadamia Superfood ...
Tuscan Holdings Corp. Files Revised Preliminary Proxy Statement, Sets Record Date for Stockholders ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.05.21
SailPoint Welcomes Wendy Wu as Chief Marketing Officer
24.05.21
SailPoint Recognized as the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Identity Governance and Administration
10.05.21
SailPoint Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results