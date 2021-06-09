Number of voting rights exercisable at

Shareholders' meetings

May 31, 2021 2,629,839,616 2,785,292,989

A total number of 2,785,467,414 voting rights are attached to the 2,629,839,616 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

- 174,425 voting rights attached to the 174,425 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

