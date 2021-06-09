 
checkAd

TotalEnergies SE Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 17:38  |  72   |   |   

Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TOT):

Date

Total number of shares

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu TotalEnergies!
Long
Basispreis 35,97€
Hebel 9,51
Ask 0,40
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 44,52€
Hebel 7,60
Ask 0,49
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Number of voting rights exercisable at
Shareholders' meetings

May 31, 2021

2,629,839,616

2,785,292,989

A total number of 2,785,467,414 voting rights are attached to the 2,629,839,616 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

- 174,425 voting rights attached to the 174,425 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

Total Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Total - alle Zeichen stehen auf Ausbruch
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TotalEnergies SE Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) Regulatory News: TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TOT): Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable at Shareholders' meetings May 31, 2021 2,629,839,616 2,785,292,989 A total number of 2,785,467,414 voting rights are …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Energous and Atmosic Achieve Industry First Interoperability Energy Harvesting, Advancing ...
nVent Signs Agreement to Acquire CIS Global
Eastman to Sell Tire Additives Business Product Lines
Philip Morris International Opens Third Funding Round of PMI IMPACT
Organic Garage Provides Insight Into Ongoing Initiatives; Expansion Opportunities, Instacart ...
XL Fleet Celebrates Michigan Fleet Electrification Technology Center with Ribbon Cutting Event ...
Leading MSO Columbia Care Revolutionizes Customer Shopping Experience with Launch of ‘Forage,’ ...
Granite REIT Announces Closing of C$316 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering
Battlefield 2042 Marks the Return of All-Out Warfare in New, Unmatched, Epic-Scale Experience
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
RBC belässt Totalenergies auf 'Outperform'
08.06.21
Electric Vehicles: TotalEnergies expands the charging network of the municipality of Amsterdam with 2,200 new EV charging points
06.06.21
Wasserstoff-News von der Ørsted-Aktie, Shell-Aktie, TotalEnergies-Aktie und British Airways
05.06.21
2 Aktien mit einer Dividendenrendite von mehr als 5 %, die jetzt ein Kauf sind
05.06.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 22/21
03.06.21
Russia: TotalEnergies Acquires 10% of Arctic Transshipment LLC from Novatek
03.06.21
Russia: TotalEnergies Partners with Novatek on LNG Decarbonization, Hydrogen and Renewables
02.06.21
Aktien Europa Schluss: Gewinne - EuroStoxx schließt auf Tageshoch
01.06.21
TotalEnergies SE: Change of Names and Ticker Symbols on Market Places
28.05.21
TotalEnergies: Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting Held on May 28, 2021