In the context of the sanitary crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and in line with the provisions adopted by the authorities in order to limit the spread of the virus, the Shareholders Meeting of 1 July 2021 will be held, at 4:30 p.m., behind closed doors, without the physical presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to attend. It will be broadcast live and will be available for replay on the Company’s website (http://www.groupepvcp.com/fr).

The notice of meeting, including in particular the agenda and the text of the proposed resolutions, was published on 26 May 2021 in the French bulletin of legal notices, the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO), in accordance with Article R.225-73 of the French Commercial Code.