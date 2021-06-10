 
PIERRE ET VACANCES Shareholders Meeting of 1 July 2021 to Be Held Behind Closed Doors

PIERRE ET VACANCES (Paris:VAC):

In the context of the sanitary crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and in line with the provisions adopted by the authorities in order to limit the spread of the virus, the Shareholders Meeting of 1 July 2021 will be held, at 4:30 p.m., behind closed doors, without the physical presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to attend. It will be broadcast live and will be available for replay on the Company’s website (http://www.groupepvcp.com/fr).

The notice of meeting, including in particular the agenda and the text of the proposed resolutions, was published on 26 May 2021 in the French bulletin of legal notices, the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO), in accordance with Article R.225-73 of the French Commercial Code.

The convening notice for this Shareholders Meeting will be published in the BALO and in a French legal newspaper on 16 June 2021 at the latest.

The conditions for participating in this Shareholders Meeting are described in detail in the above-mentioned notices as well as in the Notice of Meeting which can be downloaded in the Shareholders Meeting section on the Company’s website (Finance / Shareholders Meetings). Shareholders are invited to regularly consult this section which will be updated in particular to provide, as applicable, the final details for participating in the meeting.

The documents and information related to this Shareholders Meeting are made available to shareholders in accordance with the applicable regulation. Information referred to by Article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted in the Shareholders Meeting section on the Company’s website.

PIERRE ET VACANCES
Société anonyme au capital de € 98 934 630
Siège social : L’Artois – 11 rue de Cambrai – 75947 Paris Cedex 19
316 580 869 R.C.S. Paris

