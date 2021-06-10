 
checkAd

Nutanix and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announce Expanded Partnership to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud and Multicloud Adoption with New Database as a Service Offering Delivered through HPE GreenLake

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 15:00  |  25   |   |   

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced an expanded partnership to accelerate hybrid cloud and multicloud adoption by offering Nutanix Era, a multi-database operations and management solution, bundled with HPE ProLiant servers, as a service through HPE GreenLake. The fully managed cloud service enables customers to deploy applications and databases in minutes and benefit from the agile, elastic, and pay-per-use capabilities of the cloud while gaining the governance, visibility and compliance of an on-premises environment.

“Customers want to simplify database operations and management to move away from IT siloes that can often lead to higher maintenance costs, security risks, and lack of flexibility to deploy and run solutions,” said Keith White, senior vice president and general manager, HPE GreenLake Cloud Services at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “By building on our successful collaboration with Nutanix, together the HPE GreenLake and the Nutanix Era database operations and management software solution will increase agility, simplify operations and cut costs by delivering a fully managed cloud offering.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Nutanix!
Short
Basispreis 38,11€
Hebel 9,47
Ask 0,32
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 30,94€
Hebel 9,39
Ask 0,30
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Customers using Nutanix Era reported a positive experience in increasing speed of database provisioning by 97%, reducing unplanned downtime to avoid average losses of $35,000 per hour, decreasing storage requirements for copies and backups by 60%, and reducing database administrators’ overtime work by 50%. By combining Nutanix Era on HPE ProLiant servers, the world’s most trusted servers offering high-performance, scalability and versatility to run a range of workloads, and delivering the solution as a cloud service through HPE GreenLake, customers can transform database management with one cloud-ready platform. The solutions will allow customers to modernize, consolidate, and automate tasks across their databases and gain support for multi-database operations management, including Oracle Database, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, PostgresSQL, and MariaDB.

“We continue to see tremendous success in our partnership, and HPE GreenLake with Nutanix Era for databases provides one more opportunity to strengthen our joint offerings and further serve customers,” said Tarkan Maner, Chief Commercial Officer at Nutanix. “As customers are looking for solutions to help them in their journey to hybrid and multicloud, HPE and Nutanix deliver strong, integrated solutions to support them on their journey by providing performance, control, and security available as a full breadth of portfolio whether it’s solely using HPE ProLiant DX series of servers for private clouds or combining with HPE GreenLake cloud services to run this environment as a managed cloud.”

Seite 1 von 3
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nutanix and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announce Expanded Partnership to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud and Multicloud Adoption with New Database as a Service Offering Delivered through HPE GreenLake Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced an expanded partnership to accelerate hybrid cloud and multicloud adoption by offering Nutanix Era, a multi-database operations and management solution, bundled with …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Terms of Rights Offering
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces 2nd Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend of $0.22 per Share
FGEN Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors or June 11, 2021 Deadline in Securities Fraud ...
Battlefield 2042 Marks the Return of All-Out Warfare in New, Unmatched, Epic-Scale Experience
Twilio Segment Unveils Journeys, the First Customer Journey Builder for the New, Digital Era
VBI Vaccines Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
NextNav, a Leader in Next Generation GPS, to Combine with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation ...
Early Declaration of Regular Distribution Announced for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) Confirms Discussions to Acquire 10% of the ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Position in Polymer Biodegradation Technologies With the Acquisition of the ...
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.06.21
Nutanix Launches Service Provider Program Expanding Delivery of Hybrid and Multicloud Solutions
08.06.21
Monument Health Delivers Optimal Patient Care with an Aruba Unified Network
08.06.21
Toyota Motor Selects Nutanix Cloud Platform to Realize a New Way of Working
07.06.21
University College of the North Sets Students on Path to Success with Technology from Hewlett Packard Enterprise
03.06.21
HPE Joins the Smart Africa Alliance
02.06.21
Zoom bleibt gefragt, OMV baut um und HPE enttäuscht - BÖRSE TO GO
02.06.21
Circa Resort and Casino Standardizes on Aruba to Deliver Transcendent Guest Experiences
01.06.21
HPE Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
27.05.21
Nutanix to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
26.05.21
Nutanix Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results